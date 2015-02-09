New student initiatives unable to draw larger crowds

By Sarah-Catherine Baker — Staff Writer

The football team has soared this season.

A team that ultimately finished the year 9-4, started off with a six-game winning streak and made it to the second round of the FCS playoffs — yet the nest was always empty.

New ideas and initiatives were attempted this fall in hopes to see a better turn out in the student section, but efforts failed to consistently get fans in the Finley Stadium seats.

UTC’s first plan included hosting a free concert for students before football’s home-opener to begin attracting more students to games. Dylan Scott — a rising country star —performed for free outside of Finley Stadium. The school also incorporated the “Mocs Block” this season which was a tailgating area where fraternities and sororities got approved for tailgating right outside the stadium on the road.

UTC has tried its best to make football games as convenient as possible for students, promising free t-shirts to students who take the bus to the game, as well as, offering free parking for students right across the street from the stadium.

The biggest turn out of the season was the first game of the season and the usual first-half Homecoming crowd. Other than that, attendance for the games was very low, regardless of how well the Mocs played on the field this season.

My opinion is that if the school wishes to see a better turn out in the student section, they might have a lost cause. There is a lot to do in Chattanooga. So, in turn, many students don’t feel compelled to plan their Saturday’s around going to a football game —especially when the stadium isn’t within walking distance from campus.

Instead of targeting the current students at the University, the best angle may be focus on attracting more alumni and local Chattanoogans. Making home games a local event rather than a school event may help contribute to the attendance at Finley Stadium.

When talking to students to find out why this might have been, student’s seemed to only be interested in going to the games if there was going to be tailgating before hand. There were strong opinions about the rules against having alcoholic beverages as well.

Other than having alcohol at games, the issue of weather also came up when asking students why they didn’t go to football games this season. Chattanooga has experienced extreme whether this season, whether that was extremely hot at the beginning of the season, or extremely cold at the first game of playoffs.

The conclusion to UTC’s football game attendance problem are twofold in my opinion. If more alumni and older Chattanoogans begin to fill Finley Stadium at higher rates, and the football team continues to strive, the festive environment might draw students in time. But for now, it’s time to shift the focus from trying to rise student attendance.