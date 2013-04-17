Spicin’ up the holidays

Sarah Graham, Chattanooga, Tenn. – ‘Tis the season to be warm and fuzzy! However, if you’re like me and have no one to cuddle with, whip up one of these yummy hot chocolate recipes to supplement for human affection.

Sip while enjoying having the whole blanket to yourself and getting to watch whatever sappy Christmas flick you like. These can serve more than one person, though, so if you’re feeling generous they can be shared. Bah humbug.

Spiced, Mexican inspired hot chocolate

This from-scratch recipe is so delectably rich, smooth and spicy, it’s basically the beverage version of Mario Lopez.

It has quite a few ingredients but is very simple to prepare so don’t be scared.

You will need: four cups of the milk of your choice, a quarter cup of unsweetened cocoa powder ( I prefer dark cocoa), a quarter cup of sugar, two teaspoons of cornstarch as an optional thickening agent, one teaspoon of cinnamon, a half teaspoon of vanilla extract, a quarter teaspoon of chipotle powder and a pinch each of nutmeg and cayenne.

Once you’ve gathered all of your ingredients, add them to a medium-sized saucepan and cook on a low to medium heat until the mix is well combined and simmering.

Remove from the heat, ladle into mugs and serve with the toppings of your choice. I recommend whipped cream with chocolate shavings and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

I love this recipe because it is so easily adaptable for different tastes and, once you get all the ingredients, it’s quick to whip up! If you try it and love it, it can also make a great gift this holiday season.

Just layer the dry ingredients in a mason jar, attach a recipe card with a cute ribbon and you’ve got an easy, scrumptious present anyone is sure to love!

Easy Instant Upgrades

If making hot chocolate entirely from scratch is not your style, never fear! Just like how you can add things to instant ramen to elevate it, you can do the same to instant hot chocolate mix. Here are some of my tried and true favorites.

Ice Cream

I know it seems counterintuitive to add ice cream to your hot chocolate, but just trust me on this. As the ice cream melts, it creates a wonderful frothiness to your drink while also cooling it enough to drink without burning your mouth to hell.

You can add whatever kind of ice cream you like, and don’t be afraid to try different flavor combinations!

My favorite is the always festive peppermint ice cream. It’s like drinking a liquid York Peppermint Patty and it is delicious.

Instant Coffee

This is basically the easiest mocha in existence. If you would like to be “fancy,” you could brew your favorite coffee and add a tablespoon or two, but then you have a whole mug of coffee going to waste.

Just add some instant coffee to your instant hot chocolate and enjoy some instant gratification.

Alcohol

If you are of age, a little liquor makes a great addition to hot chocolate. Add Bailey’s or Kahlua for a creamy twist, different flavored liqueurs for all kinds of crazy concoctions or just add whiskey for a classy, classic combination.

Samantha Capps, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Summer comes with many treats that are specific to the season. During the winter, these treats go missing from our lives. So why not evolve them so we can enjoy them all year long?

S’mores

The most popular summer sweet is a classic s’more. The classic combo is what makes a summer night complete. Now, it can make your winter night even cozier. A s’mores hot chocolate recipe is what every summer lover needs to make it through winter. It is perfect for making the cold, dreary days a little more exciting; there is no better way to bring summer to the table.

Start with a packet of regular hot chocolate mix, milk, marshmallows, and graham crackers. You will need a pot to heat the milk in, a spoon to stir it, and a smaller spoon to stir the hot chocolate. You can also use homemade hot chocolate if you have a family recipe, but if you’re feeling lazy, instant mix is the way to go!

Put around 8 ounces of milk on the stove, and stir until the milk is scalding hot. Pour the hot chocolate mix into a mug, then follow with the milk. Stir until the mix is all stirred in. Cut one to two jumbo marshmallows in half and add one half at a time into the hot chocolate. Stir until the marshmallows have melted into the liquid. Separately, put 4 marshmallows in the oven at around 350 degrees to “roast them” until they are golden brown. Place the roasted marshmallows on top of the hot chocolate. Take a whole graham cracker and crumble it on top of the roasted marshmallows. Finally, you have the winter version of a delicious s’more!

It is common to have nostalgic memories of the fun months of summer, but this recipe is a fantastic way to bring back the fun.