Christmas fun across Tennessee

Anne Costabile, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Christmas is undoubtedly my favorite time of the year! Cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies, eggnog, Christmas lights everywhere, and most importantly, the Michael Buble Christmas Pandora station. There is never a shortage of Christmas activities and holiday attractions, so I’ve made a list (and I’m checking it twice) of the best holiday attractions in Tennessee cities.

Memphis

Zoo Lights: The Memphis Zoo is one of the more famous zoos in the country, and at Christmas time it is transformed into a winter wonderland. Now through Dec. 30, visitors can walk through the zoo and admire the twinkly lights as well as visit Santa and his reindeer, who are waiting at the exit to give them their wish list and take pictures. After walking through the zoo and visiting Santa, guests can ice-skate on a temporary ice rink set up in the middle of the zoo!

Christmas at the Peabody Hotel: The Peabody Hotel lobby is always beautiful, but when it is decked out in festive lights, a two-story tall Christmas tree and a Gingerbread Village, it becomes magical. Taking a break from the downtown Memphis cold and taking in the holiday splendor is a great way to get in the Christmas spirit!

Nashville

ICE!: This activity requires bundling up, but that’s all part of the thrill. This holiday attraction is kept at 9 degrees, but don’t worry, you are given a parka to stay warm. This year, ice sculptures are hand carved to bring to life Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Also included is a full nativity scene! This chilly and fun attraction is available through Jan. 1.

A Country Christmas: The Opryland Hotel is one of Nashville’s biggest attractions, and the holidays are no exception. With over two million lights displayed through the hotel, visitors can walk the grounds and take in the holiday decor. After marveling at the Christmas lights, try ice skating, snow tubing or gingerbread house building to really get in the spirit!

Chattanooga

Ice on the Landing: This outdoor skating rink is a holiday favorite for all ages. Families, couples, and friends try their hand at ice skating at the rink located at the Chattanooga Choo Choo Gardens. It’s been said that Santa will even make an appearance! After skating and seeing Santa, eat some filling food provided by the local food vendors that will be located around the rink.

Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights: For the 22nd year in a row, a light extravaganza will be located on Lookout Mountain. The naturally beautiful landmark will be covered in twinkly lights, becoming simply magical. Pictures with Santa, gingerbread house making and sipping hot cocoa make for the perfect holiday event.