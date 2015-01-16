The 1975 rock the Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Samantha Capps, Chattanooga, Tenn. – The 1975 is almost finished with their North American Tour “I Like it When You Sleep, For You are so Beautiful, Yet so Unaware of it,” named after their newest album.

I got the privilege of getting to see The 1975, my favorite band of all time, in Knoxville on Nov. 30. The concert took place at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, which was a perfect venue for this type of band. It is a wide open concert room, with a big floor in front of the stage, and balcony seats surrounding the floor in a half circle.

The floor quickly filled up with anxious fans, and looking down from the balcony, they looked like sardines packed in so tight trying to get as close as possible to the stage.

Soon enough and right on time, the opening band came out. The opener was a band called Coin, an indie pop band from Nashville. Coin did a great job of getting the crowd excited and ready for The 1975, even though they only played for 30 minutes.

At the end of this 30 minutes, I was left wanting to hear more of their music and immediately searched them on Spotify while waiting for The 1975 to make their grand entrance.

Around 9 p.m., The 1975 finally began with the song ironically named “The 1975.” It was a perfect opening song because it has an intense build up in the beginning. By this point, the atmosphere was incredible, with ecstatic fans jumping everywhere.

However, up in the balcony, there were some girls behind me that were just sitting in their wooden seats, staring blankly at the stage. I was baffled by these girls, mainly because I was finally seeing my favorite band live and could not stop jumping and screaming.

The band went song by song, each one being just as wonderful as the last. They mixed the set with songs from this year’s album and songs from their album released in 2013. The concert was everything I hoped it would be and even more.

After it ended, I immediately turned to my friend and said, “This has officially been the greatest night of my life.”

When it comes down to it, I would rate this concert as a 9 out of 10, the only thing that would have improved it would be them playing even longer. If I get the chance, I will see them again in a heartbeat.