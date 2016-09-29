“Bleed for This” tells the story of boxer Vinny Pazienza

Emma Culp, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Whether you came to admire Miles Teller or be taken back to the sport of boxing in the 80’s, fans anxiously awaited the Nov. 18 film release of “Bleed for This.”

Fans were brought together in this intense and heart-wrenching true story in which Teller portrays the renowned boxer Vinny Pazienza who becomes instantly famous after winning two world title fights.

After an almost deadly car accident, the boxer is left with a broken neck and told he would never fight or even walk again. Going against the orders of his family and doctors, trainer Kevin Rooney, portrayed by Aaron Eckhart, reluctantly agrees to train Pazienza, getting him back in the ring only a year after the accident.

Teller brilliantly plays the role of a boxer who will never give up, even if that costs him his life.

The film, directed by Ben Younger, does a spectacular job at including specific details of Pazienza’s family life as well as the trial and tribulations he faced attempting to get back in the ring.

The film will keep you on the edge of your seat, balanced with comedic relief depicted by all the cast members. Although viewers may already know the true story, the film will keep your attention until the very final moment and will leave you astonished and amazed.

“In paying scrupulous but unobtrusive attention to pertinent details, Ben Younger, Miles Teller and the rest of the cast, make ‘Bleed for This’ more than an inspiring version of Pazienza’s story,” said Glenn Kenny from the NY Times.

Don’t miss your chance to see “Bleed for This” in theaters today for the unforgettable true story of Vinny Pazienza.