The strangest Christmas-related video games

Sarah Graham, Chattanooga, Tenn. – It’s officially December, and that means my cold heart has deemed it acceptable to finally embrace all things Christmas. That means music, food, sweaters (both ugly and adorable) and yes, even video games. However, it is not enough for these games to be Christmas-y, they must also be strange…because…reasons. So behold! The three wackiest Christmas games I could find on the Internet.

“Viscera Cleanup Detail: Santa’s Rampage”

Like all of us, dear old Saint Nick can get stressed out at work. However, the rest of us don’t tend to deal with being overwhelmed by dismembering elves, decapitating reindeer and drinking enough booze that our recyclables could make their own bottling facility. That’s how Santa has chosen to let off some steam in this gory game, and now you, as a member of a cleanup crew, have to deal with the mess. Throw body parts and dynamite into a fire, dispose of guns and broken bottles and mop up all the blood and guts you can in order to beat the game. This and other iterations of “Viscera Cleanup Detail” are either the best or worst games to play if you have OCD. On the one hand, seeing everything become sparkly like a Christmas ornament is incredibly satisfying. On the other hand, you may waste hours trying to find that last splash of blood that’s keeping you from completing the level with 100%, so play with caution.

“Christmas Shopper Simulator”

If you just love the craziness of holiday shopping so much that you want to bring it into your home, check out “Christmas Shopper Simulator.” This free game has you tasked with finding, buying and shipping gifts for various people and polar bears on your list. This mundane premise is enlivened by having clever achievement names, incredibly broken physics, and AI that is so stupid it needs to be given a new name. Drop-kick inflatable Santa balloons, break every single display you come across and stare at a large billboard of a cat in lingerie for so long that you’re probably on some kind of watchlist now. Y’know, how we all picture spending Christmas shopping. Don’t attempt anything in this game in real life, though, as I doubt your mall security will take kindly to some weirdo destroying their “Santa’s Village” display. Keep the holiday obliteration to weird, free British games, yeah?

“Santa’s Twerkshop”

This last one is less of a game and more of an other-worldly experience. The premise is simple: load pictures of yourself and your friends’ faces onto the bodies of elves and watch them twerk to a pulsing, very un-Christmas-like beat. I won’t spoil what else happens in this masterpiece of interactive art, but I will say that, at one point, the elves build toys using their incredibly dexterous rear ends. It is apparent that this year, Santa’s belly will not be the only thing shaking like a bowl full of jelly. Do what you will with this burden of information; if I have to think about it, so do you.