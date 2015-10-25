Cheap and easy Christmas gifts guaranteed to be a hit

Caroline Lewis, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Christmas is a wondrous time full of joyous freedom and warm, fuzzy feelings and gifts. But, receiving presents at our age means we should probably be giving them as well.

Buying gifts for all of your close friends and family can be a blast, but those tangible expressions of love can get a bit pricy. Over the past few holiday seasons I’ve discovered some easy, cheap and thoughtful gifts to give my loved ones.

For your parents, take it back 15 years and put your hand, finger or footprint on a canvas, jar, plate, anything. Parents lose it over their children’s prints. Make a sunshine out of your hands with a sweet quote and you’ll be deemed the favorite child once again.

Creating small gift bags or stockings full of goodies is a great idea for siblings and friends. Grab a mason jar, basket or bag and fill it with small things that the receiver likes. Tea, hot cocoa packets, lip balm, candy, gift cards, a sweet note or even money. Almost any store at this time of year has a stocking stuffer section with affordable gifts that are perfect for this approach. One bigger, more expensive gift could miss the mark, but with a bunch of small gifts, you’re bound to get at least one right.

The most foolproof gift is food. During the holidays, making some Christmas cookies, chocolate covered pretzels, Oreo balls or festive rice crispy treats to name a few, put in a holiday-themed tin box, is an easy gift for someone you may not know as well. You’ll have fun making the treats and a little bit can go a long way, which means you’ll probably have leftovers for your gift baskets or for your own indulgence.

When worse comes to worst; holiday scented candles. Candles are (or should be) a necessity in every household, and I am a firm believer that you can never have too many. Tie a sweet Christmas card around it with a thoughtful note, and you’ve probably given someone his or her most useful gift of the year.

Christmas isn’t all about presents, but seeing someone’s face light up when you give them a gift is one of the greatest feelings money can buy.