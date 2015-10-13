Football lose seniors, gain more playoff experience

By Chris King — Assistant Sports Editor

The 2016 season came to a close in the second round of the FCS Playoffs as the Mocs fell to Sam Houston State 41-36. This season marks the third season in a row that the Mocs have lost to the No. 1 ranked team in the FCS Playoffs.

The Mocs finished the season 9-4 overall and 6-2 within Southern Conference play — claiming an FCS Playoff berth for the third season in a row. Despite falling in the second round, there are many things about the season that will be remembered many years down the road.

Winning

The 2016 senior class will be remembered as the most successful class in school history as they wrapped up their UTC career with 36 career wins and ended with a 36-16 record over the past four seasons. The old school record was 33 wins, which was set by the 2015 and 1980 senior classes. Head Coach Russ Huesman was a member of the 1980 senior class. The 2016 senior class was also responsible for three straight SoCon titles from 2013 to 2015 and playoff appearances from 2014 to 2016.

Seniors

With statistically being the best senior class in school history, the 2016 senior class consists of players that will leave a long-lasting mark on the record books at UTC. Chattanooga native senior Keionta Davis will leave his hometown Mocs with 31 career sacks, which is second in school history behind Davis Tull. Davis also holds the single-season sacks record with 13.5 that he set in 2015. Senior running back Derrick Craine, McDonough, Ga., ends his impressive career with 2,997 rushing yards, which ranks him fifth all-time for the Mocs. Craine also finished his career with 31 touchdowns and that ranks second all-time in UTC history. Senior wide receiver C.J. Board, Clarksville, Tenn., ends his career at UTC with 146 catches for 2,032 yards which puts him ranked sixth and fifth respectively in the record books for the Mocs. Fellow senior wide receiver Xavier Borishade, Kennesaw, Ga., ended his career ranked sixth in school history with 16 touchdowns. Senior offensive lineman Corey Levin, Dacula, Ga., was named the SoCon’s Jacobs Blocking award winner twice, in 2014 and 2015. Levin was one of the 11 players in conference history to win back-to-back lineman of the year honors. Senior linebacker Nakevion Leslie, Powder Springs, Ga., leaves ranked eighth all-time with 305 career tackles and will be missed, as he has been the leader on defense all-season long and throughout his career. Senior kicker Henrique Ribeiro, Chattanooga, holds school the records for field goals made in career with 48, extra points in a career with 163 and most points in a career with 307. Ribeiro made 76.2 percent of his kicks, which is second in school history. The Mocs will also have to say goodbye to two-time All-SoCon first-team member safety Cedric Nettles, Morrow, Ga. and all-conference defensive lineman Vantrel McMillan, Albany Ga. This group of seniors will be remembered in the hearts of UTC fans for many years to come and will forever have an impact on the Scenic City.

Bennifield Returning

The 2016 season was the first year starting for junior quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Ga., and he left no doubts in the mind of Chattanooga fans as he started all 13 games for the Mocs. Bennifield finished the season with 2,622 passing yards on 213-for-331 passing and 26 touchdowns. Bennifield also added 377 rushing yards on 114 carries and six touchdowns. The left-handed quarterback combined for 2,999 total yards on the season for an average of 230.7 total yards per game. Despite graduating a key group of seniors, the Mocs still remain hopeful as they get their starting quarterback back for another season.

Ending season at No. 1

The 2016 season ended much like it as the past two seasons as the Mocs fell at No. 1 Sam Houston State on the final drive of the game. In 2014, the Mocs lost at No. 1 ranked New Hampshire 35-30 and fell short on the final play of the game. In 2015, UTC fell at No. 1 ranked Jacksonville State in a heartbreaking 41-35 loss that came down to the last seconds. The 2016 season gave off that Déjà vu feeling as the Mocs lost at No. 1 Sam Houston State 41-36. The game came down to the last play as UTC turned the ball over on downs at the Sam Houston State 25 yard line. The Mocs have now made the playoffs for three seasons in a row and now sit at 3-3 all-time in the playoffs with all three wins coming over the course of the past three seasons. The 2016 season marked only the fourth appearance in the FCS Playoffs in UTC history.