Mocs begin balancing basketball with winter break

By Calvin Smith — Staff Writer

As the semester comes to a close, with exams looming, college students are ready for a long break to go home and celebrate the holiday season.

For the men’s basketball team at UTC, this “break” is a little bit different. With six games during the hiatus from classes, basketball players must stay behind for the majority of the holiday break.

“It’s the best time of the year,” said head coach Matt McCall about the month of December.

Coach McCall references December as the best time of the year due to the extra time his team gets on the court. “Once exams end we can practice as much as we want,” said coach McCall.

While the team as a whole will benefit from the extra practice, Xavier transfer forward Makinde London, Nashville, Tenn., could be the greatest beneficiary from the break.

A former 4-star recruit, the 6’10” big man is expected to produce for this veteran UTC squad. London could be the difference between writing a Cinderella story, or another first round knockout come March Madness.

London is already contributing almost eight points per game off of 18 minutes per contest.

London has the chance to take his game to the next level to refine his chemistry and game with the extra work on the court.

For this seasoned lineup, consistency comes easier because they’ve played together for such a long time. With no classes, these guys are the only people on campus. The Mocs view this break as a chance to grow closer together to bond as teammates and as friends off the court.

Back-to-back SoCon Defensive Player of the Year Justin Tuoyo, Fayetteville, Ga., believes they will be more connected because the players are around one another more than they usually would be.

“The team is locked in more, it’s like the summer over again,” said Tuoyo. “You’re just grinding and connecting, going out to win games together.”

Before UTC can reach “the best time of the year,” they must balance exams with resting and still preparing for games.

UTC men’s basketball plays Marshall the day before testing begins on Dec. 6th. Then the Mocs square off with Tennessee-Wesleyan less than 24 hours after the last day of exams on Dec. 14th.

Coach McCall recognizes the challenge the next week presents challenges and is accommodating the team’s schedule for his players.

“Being a student-athlete isn’t an easy thing, they’re juggling a lot of different things. After Tuesday they have a lot of time to rest before we play again. We’ll squeeze in some off days for our guys with multiple exams,” said coach McCall after the Louisiana-Monroe game.

The Mocs’ experienced group plays six games over the break, including games against a SEC in-state foe Vanderbilt on the 17th, then rival Jacksonville State on the 21st and kicks off conference play on New Year’s Eve versus the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Although Vanderbilt has struggled, that game in Nashville could be a signature win for UTC come tourney time in March.

The holiday season could develop into a turning point for this team where they kick their game into another gear and prove to the country they deserve national attention.