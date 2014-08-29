Intramural Sports offered in the spring

As the semester comes to a close, Campus Recreation would like to thank everyone that participated in their fall programs and tournaments. With a new coordinator for Intramurals, the staff is really excited about the upcoming spring semester.

“We had a successful semester with flag football, and indoor soccer which is finishing up now,” said Jamie McLean, Coordinator of Intramurals. “Great participation numbers, our staff has worked really well and really hard to continue to make this program something that students enjoy coming to, and that they enjoy spending their time outside of class.”

McLean adds that this semester is a solid building block into the things their trying to do moving on to the spring semester. Intramurals most popular sport, basketball, will be starting in the spring as well as new things that are coming out that caters to more students that want to get involved in.

“We’ll do some Xbox and PS4 tournaments with FIFA and Call of Duty for students that enjoy those types of things,” said McLean. “We’ll have a Battleship event in the pool that we’ll be hosting, where you come in there and dump water on each other in canoes in the pool and try to sink the other battleships.”

McLean adds that his goal is to try and get students who maybe aren’t interested in flag football or indoor soccer and are looking for a way to come in their freshman year and are looking for some way to get involved as a student.

McLean mentions that Intramurals is a great opportunity for students looking to get hired and make some money on the side. “We’ll have training for basketball officiating in the spring,” said McLean.

“We’re super excited and like I said our staff are working hard to provide the best experience we can for the students, said McLean.