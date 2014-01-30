Mocs revive Marshall basketball rivalry

By Sarah-Grace Battles, Chattanooga, Tenn.—

The Mocs took on the Marshall Thundering Herd Tuesday night in McKenzie Arena reviving a rivalry that took place for over 20 years until Marshall left the Southern Conference for the Mid-American Conference before joining Conference USA in 2005.

The Mocs claimed the rivalry once again with a 95-86 win. after battling back the entire game. Senior Tre’ McLean, Charleston S.C., had a career-high of 35 points beating his previous record of 29 points in the Mocs 94-84 win over ETSU in January.

“It was by the far the best atmosphere this season. I thought the crowd was awesome, I looked over and saw the students and they were there. We need games like this, to have the energy and needing to get stops down the stretch. We need games like this going into the Southern Conference to prepare for a championship atmosphere,” said Head Coach Matt McCall.

The Mocs have won the past 4 of 5 meetings with the most recent meeting in 2010 at Marshall University in Huntington, W. Va. where the Mocs won 69-68.

Overall, the Mocs lead the rivalry with 28 wins and Marshall with 19.

The Mocs and the Thundering Hurd dominated the Southern Conference during the 1980s with seven of the ten Southern Conference Tournament wins.

The Mocs had four of those seven titles in the 1980-81, 1981-82, 1982-83 and 1987-88 seasons with Marshall winning the title in the 1983-84, 1984-85 and 1986-87 seasons.

The last time the two teams met in the title game was in the 1987-88 game where the Mocs won the matchup.

Leading the Southern Conference, the Mocs have 22 titles with 11 of those being regular season and 11 tournament titles.