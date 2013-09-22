Men’s Basketball Notebook: Seniors shine in win over Marshall, Christmas Break

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor

The Chattanooga Mocs senior class combined for 80 points in route to a 96-85 win over former rival Marshall on Tuesday night at McKenzie Arena. Senior Tre’ McLean, Charleston, S.C., poured in a career-high 35 points in the win over the Thundering Herd.

Tuesday’s win over Marshall was a tale of two halves as the Mocs headed into halftime trailing 41-33. The Mocs committed 11 turnovers in the first half which led to 21 points off turnovers for Marshall. Free throws also were crucial in the first half as the Mocs shot a dismal 5-for-14 from the line.

The second half was a different story as the Mocs adjusted well out of halftime. The Mocs came out of halftime on an 11-2 run to take a 44-43 lead three minutes into the second half. Marshall jumped out to a 57-50 advantage before McLean scored 12 points in a 14-2 run that gave the Mocs a 64-59 lead with 9:44. The game went back and forth down the stretch but the Mocs closed it out by shooting 22-for-25 from the free throw line in the second half. The Mocs outscored Marshall 63-44 in the second half.

“I think anytime you’re playing the game, things aren’t going to go your way, said head coach Matt McCall. “I thought in the first half I did a poor job in some areas, calling ball plays, putting our guys in the right spot offensively to score. We made some adjustments in the second half that I thought really helped us offensively and we scored 63 points. We made those adjustments and made some free throws, it’s just a mental thing. It’s just a different level of focus, but I thought our energy level in the second half was the difference.”

Senior Class Running The Show

With five seniors in the starting line, coach McCall relies heavily on his veteran group. His group of seniors did not disappoint against former arch-rival Marshall as the veteran group combined for 80 points with only 25 points coming in the first half. McLean set career-highs with 35 points and five steals as he set the tone for the Mocs. Seniors Justin Tuoyo, Fayetteville, Ga., and Greg Pryor, Memphis, Tenn., combined for 31 points which all came in the second half. Tuoyo added 16 points, six rebounds and five blocks. Pryor added 15 points despite being in foul trouble most of the game. Senior Casey Jones, New Orleans, La., added 12 points and four rebounds.

“McLean is everything you want in a player,” said coach McCall. “He is wired the right way, he completely puts winning first. He completely puts his teammates first. You coach guys like him, Tuoyo, Pryor, Jones and everyone else, it’s a one-in-a-million type thing as a coach. McLean is one of the best players to ever come through this program.”

London Fitting in Well

Sophomore Makinde London, Nashville, is starting to get more comfortable on the court for the Mocs as he continues to improve after transferring to UTC from Xavier prior to the season. London was crucial for the Mocs down the stretch in the win over Marshall. London added 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting off the bench for the Mocs. The 6’10 sophomore played 24 minutes off the bench and played most of the second half because of a minor injury to senior Jonathon Burroughs-Cook, Memphis, Tenn. London is averaging 8.2 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game in the first nine games for the Mocs.

Christmas Break

Chattanooga heads into Christmas break with a 7-2 overall record with some big non-conference games coming up. The Mocs have three games remaining before Southern Conference play begins on Dec. 31 at Western Carolina. UTC has a week off before playing Tennessee Wesleyan at McKenzie Arena on Dec. 14, tip off is set for Noon. The Mocs then hit the road for Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Dec. 17 at Memorial Gymnasium, tip off is set for 8:30 p.m. The Mocs then return home to take on Jacksonville State on Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.