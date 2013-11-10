UTC releases statement on Coach Huesman’s departure

By John Mitchell — Sports Editor

Russ Huesman — the head football coach at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for the past eight years — has accepted the same position at Richmond. The decision was made official this morning.

UTC has released a statement regarding the recent news:

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Russ Huesman has chosen to resign from his position with the Chattanooga Mocs to take the head coaching job at the University of Richmond, UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn announced today. Huesman recently finished his eighth year at Chattanooga with a 59-37 overall record and three consecutive trips to the FCS Playoffs.

“After lengthy and healthy discussions between the two of us over the last week, Coach Huesman informed me today that he accepted the position as head football coach at the University of Richmond,” stated Blackburn. “Coach Huesman led a successful turnaround of our football program and we greatly appreciate all he has done for our University and his alma mater.”

Blackburn said that a search for a new head football coach will begin immediately. “We have a great product to showcase, as well as a tremendous institution and community. The performance of our football program will be a significant factor in attracting strong candidates.

“Chancellor Angle and I did everything we could to keep him, including a significant increase in salary and a lengthy contract extension. We have invested heavily in the football program over the last few years and hoped that Coach Huesman would be our head coach for the foreseeable future. However, we respect his decision and wish him and his family well in the future.”

Dr. Steven Angle, UTC Chancellor, said, “Coach Huesman made our football program a tremendous source of pride for our student athletes, our institution and our community. He fostered a winning culture on the playing field and in the classroom,” he said. “He departs with our deep appreciation of his winning attitude.”

Huesman took over at UTC in December of 2008, posting winning records in three of his first four seasons. Over the last four years, the Mocs have gone 36-16 with three Southern Conference titles. It is the winningest four-year stretch in the history of the program.

The largest factor in the decision is believed to be about money, with Richmond offering around $100k more than UTC’s highest offer.

More from Huesman’s departure coming soon.