MBB: Mocs dominate Tennessee Wesleyan

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor

The men’s basketball team outscored Tennessee Wesleyan 56-14 in the first half as the Mocs cruised to a 107-65 win at McKenzie Arena on Wednesday afternoon. The 14 first half points are the fewest points allowed in half by the Mocs since holding Appalachian State to 14 points on March 1, 2014.

The Mocs came out firing on all cylinders against Tennessee Wesleyan as UTC jumped out to a quick 18-5 lead in the first four minutes of the game. The first half lead swelled to as much as 50-9 with three minutes before halftime. The Mocs took a 56-14 lead into halftime after senior Johnathon Burroughs-Cook, Memphis, Tenn., hit a pair of free throws. The Mocs shot 21-for-31 from the field in the first half and shot 55.6 percent from three-point range.

“I think today is a hard game in the sense of fighting human nature,” said head coach Matt McCall. “We haven’t played in eight days, it’s an early game at noon on a Wednesday, not playing a D-I team, so there’s a lot of factors to today’s game where you could come out and approach the game the wrong way. Our guys came out and did not do that.”

The second half was a good chance to give the bench players more minutes. The Mocs reached the biggest lead of the game on a Treyvond Massenburg, Philadelphia, Pa., layup to give UTC a 97-48 lead. The Mocs shot a season-best 61.9 percent from the field and shot 14-for-27 from three-point range. UTC led for 39:46 of the game and forced 23 turnovers.

Freshman Makale Foreman, Kingsport, Tenn., came off the bench and scored a career-high 14 points. Freshman Rodney Chatman, Lithonia, Ga., added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Senior Tre McLean, Charleston, S.C. added 17 points in just 15 minutes of play.

“You look down at the minutes, the guys that came off the bench played most of the minutes,” said coach McCall. “I think it’s a great experience to get those guys out there and gain experience playing. Some games down the line you’ll have to rely on those certain guys.”

The Mocs improved to 8-2 overall with the big win over Tennessee Wesleyan. UTC now hits the road to face in state opponent Vanderbilt on Saturday Dec. 17 at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. Tip off is set for 8:30 ET and will be aired on SEC Network.