Peyton Manning-connected Tom Arth expected to be new UTC head football coach

By John Mitchell — Sports Editor

The coaching carousel at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has reportedly come to a close as 35-year-old Tom Arth is expected to be named the new head football coach of the Mocs.

Arth has spent the past four seasons at Division III program John Carroll University — posting a 39-7 record including three trips to the NCAA Tournament. The John Carroll alum broke numerous records during his four seasons as the Blue Streak’s quarterback. His impact was ultimately worthy enough to be inducted into the university’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

Arth signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2003, where he spent three years learning the game behind Peyton Manning during the future hall of famer’s prime years in the National Football League.

In 2005, Arth departed to Green Bay where he was released by the Packers after training camp. From there, the future UTC head coach had stints in the Canadian Football League (Toronto Argonauts 2007), and the Arena Football League (Grand Rapids Rampage (2007, Georgia Force 2008) before taking the head job at John Carroll.

The coaching search by UTC Athletic Director David Blackburn began Monday afternoon after Russ Huesman resigned his duties at his alma mater after eight seasons with the UTC program. The same day, Huesman accepted the head coaching position at The University of Richmond where he served five years as the defensive coordinator — winning a national championship in 2008.

Coaches that were confirmed to have interviewed for the head coaching vacancy were former Mocs coaches Jeff Durden (offensive coordinator) and Rusty Wright (Linebacker/Special Teams Coach), with Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell being the expected lead candidate.

Durden is expected to follow Huesman to coach Richmond’s offense, while Wright is expected to take a coaching position with Georgia State.

News of Arth being offered the head coaching job for the Mocs began to swirl around 3 p.m. Sunday. An hour later Charleston, S.C. sports anchor Daren Stoltzfus reported Arch accepted the job, and the report was later confirmed.

UTC is expected to officially announce the hire on Monday.

