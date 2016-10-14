UTC officially names Tom Arth as head coach of the Mocs

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has officially named Tom Arth the 23rd head football coach of the Mocs. Arth has spent the last four seasons at Division III program John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, and was recently named NCAA Division III Coach of the Year for his work this past season.

Both Arth and UTC Athletic Director David Blackburn spoke on the hire in a University-issued release Monday morning.

“This is an incredibly special moment for my family and I,” Arth said. “Lauren and I are so grateful to David Blackburn and Dr. Steve Angle for believing in me and for the humbling opportunity to carry on the standard of excellence and success that has been established within the Mocs football program.

“UTC, first and foremost, is an outstanding school that places a high value on excellence as well as the experience of their students. It is a university that we will confidently recruit to, knowing that our student-athletes will receive an incredible education while competing at the highest level within our football program.

“I am confident that our team will make the Chattanooga community proud and that our players will be well equipped to achieve success following graduation.”

Arth compiled a 40-8 record while at John Carroll University, with his most notable being this past season when the Blue Streaks took down two No. 1-ranked programs in the same season in Mount Union and Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“When we started this search, we were looking for proven winners who could continue the rise of Chattanooga football,” Blackburn said. “Tom Arth quickly separated himself from an impressive pool of candidates. He is an outstanding man of character, knows football and will be a tremendous influence on our student-athletes.

“I was very impressed with the way he ran his program at John Carroll,” added Blackburn. “Much like us, they have had tremendous success over the last few years, so his football knowledge speaks for itself.

“He has a solid vision for what he wants to do at Chattanooga that will continue to make the Mocs football program a source of pride for our University.”

The introductory press conference for Coach Arth will be Tuesday at Noon in the Stadium Club at Finley Stadium.