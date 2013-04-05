Arth shows confidence, plan for future in first appearance at UTC

By Sarah Catherine Baker — Staff Writer

In his first appearance as UTC’s new head football coach, 35-year-old Tom Arth oozed confidence that the boys in blue and gold will be able to reach and exceed his high expectations for the future of Chattanooga football.

Coach Arth was introduced to the public at a press conference held at his new home field, Finley Stadium, Tuesday afternoon. At the conference, David Blackburn — UTC’s Athletic Director — introduced Coach Arth with nothing but positive things to say.

“He knows what good looks like,” Blackburn said in his opening statement.” He has great vision and a great plan to help equip our student athletes to be equip for success.”

During the conference, Coach Arth explained his vision and expectations of his players, coaches and himself. The former head coach of Division III John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio spoke confidently on his belief that the Chattanooga program will be successful with people of “intellect, character and talent.”

Arch preached belief that a football program isn’t solely about winning games, but building young men’s character that will be built up in the time they spend as student-athletes at UTC.

“It’s about more than just themselves, it’s about the big picture,” Coach Arth said of his vision for Chattanooga football. “It’s about representing your school, the tradition of your football program. And those are the types of individuals that you win with.”

Coach Arth also touched on his beliefs on the difference between the ideas of “will” and “want.” He said, “Everybody wants to be successful. Every football team in America wants to win a national championship. The problem is, there’s only a few with the will to see that through.” These are things he believes will set apart the program in order to win a national championship.

When asked by the press what his goals for the season were, Coach Arth didn’t shy away from voicing his expectations. He said, “My goal as a coach, our goal as a coaching staff, is to bring a national championship to Chattanooga.”

Coach Arth addressed the fact that he comes from a Division III school. In doing so, the former Indianapolis Colt squashed the notion that FCS football is too much of a challenge for a former Division III coach.

“Football is football,” he said. “I have no apprehensions at all in that regards. I am humbled by that challenge and I look forward to that challenge”

There has been much speculation as to whether or not Coach Arth will have the ability to come into Chattanooga and recruit as well as it has been done in the past few years since he is not familiar with the area. Coach did not seem worried about this task at all and said, “What makes a great program is the ability of the coaching staff to go out and recruit. And we will be ready to meet that challenge head on.”

Regardless of his Ohio roots, Coach Arth was confident in his ability to continue the success seen in local recruiting. “The most important thing for me is going to be the state of Tennessee. There is so much great football here.” He said, “We aren’t going to have to go very far to find the right players to fit our program.”

Coach Arth stated that the rest of the coaching staff has not been finalized yet, but is a work in progress. He said, “We are working on some final details, but the core of the staff is essentially in place.”

Contact Sarah Catherine at ryq334@mocs.utc.edu or Twitter.com/sc_baker_26