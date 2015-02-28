Men’s Hoops: Senior trio helps UTC down Furman

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor

The men’s basketball team continued to shine on offense during their 80-64 win over the Furman Paladins Saturday night. The senior trio of Johnathon Burroughs-Cook, Memphis, Tenn., Justin Tuoyo, Fayetteville, Ga., and Greg Pryor, Memphis, Tenn., combined for 47 points to hand Furman their first loss of the young Southern Conference season.

Chattanooga came out on fire to start the game as the Mocs took a 17-6 lead with 11:44 left in the first half after Burroughs-Cook hit three free throws and a three-pointer on back-to-back possessions.

Furman slowly made a comeback to cut it to 26-22 after a Devin Sibley 3-pointer but the Mocs would take a 35-29 lead into halftime.

“I think there is a lot of firepower on this team offensively,” said UTC head coach Matt McCall. “A lot of guys that can put their heads down and get to the rim. Tonight that was Burroughs-Cook, he made two ridiculous shots in the first half to really keep us in it, and he had it going tonight.”

The Mocs came out of halftime very sluggish and Furman took advantage of that as Sibley hit a three to tie the game at 40-all with 16:09 left in the second half. Sibley would give Furman its first lead of the game just 43 seconds later on a layup.

Chattanooga answered Furman’s quick comeback with a 13-2 run to give the Mocs a 55-45 lead with 10:43 left to play. Pryor had three points before the start of the run and he scored 10 points over a two-minute span to ice the game. Pryor ended the night with 13 points on a perfect night shooting from the field and free throw line.

“We had much better ball movement in the second half than we did in the first, said coach McCall. “We talked about that a lot at halftime. The floor moved a bit more in the second half and that was what we wanted. We played a really good game. A lot of guys stepped up tonight, every time our guys step on the floor they face a spirited team that wants to be where they have been.”

Burroughs-Cook added a season-high 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the free throw line. Tuoyo added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. The Mocs shot 25-for-30 from the free throw line.

The Mocs shot 53.5 percent from the field and 45 percent from the beyond the arc. Chattanooga’s bench outscored the Padadins 17-0 with sophomore Makinde London, Nashville, adding nine points and freshman Rodney Chatman, Lithonia, Ga., adding eight points.

The Mocs improved to 12-4 overall and 3-1 in SoCon play with the win over Furman. The loss dropped Furman to 10-7 overall and 3-1 in the SoCon.

Chattanooga moves on to host The Citadel on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at McKenzie Arena. Tip off is at 5 p.m. and it will aired on ESPN3.

Contact Chris at twq549@mocs.utc.edu or Twitter.com/chris_king64