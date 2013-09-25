Sexual Assault Policies updated to provide more power to victim

By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The Sexual Misconduct, Relationship Violence and Stalking polices were updated this month to include new additions and revisions to promote victim’s rights.

These polices are revised often. The most recent revision took effect on January 5th, 2017.

Stephanie Rowland, Title IX Coordinator, has been at the University for almost two years. During her time on campus, new changes have taken effect three times.

One of the major changes to the policy is the complainant’s right to make a request to limited action.

“In the previous policy it was called the complainant’s right to request confidentiality. Under this policy, complainants can request confidentiality…but he or she can also request that the University not take action against the respondent and not conduct an investigation,” said Rowland.

There are some situations in which the University can refuse a victims right to request limited action. These factors could include the use of a weapon during the incident or the age of the complainant. All exceptions to the right to request limited action policy are listed in Section 3A5.

“I think that the right to make a request for limited action is a big step forward in the rights of the complainant, so I think that is very positive,” said Rowland.

Another addition created alternative dispute solutions for certain situations. This means that in cases, not including sexual assault, if both parties agree to a solution and are amenable to a new resolution then the University can use alternate ways to assist in solving the problem without furthering the investigation resolution process.

Other changes included formatting, updating goals and objectives and assistance to students who may have issues with private legal assistance, visa and immigration assistance and student financial aid.

“Policies need to be updated on a regular bases and I felt that the best time of the year to redo a policy would be at the beginning of the semester,” said Rowland. “You always have to review, make changes- especially as the law changes.”

Sgt. Matthew Holzmacher, of the UTC Police, states that when students are educated on the topic, it is beneficial for everyone.

“The statistics support that a student may know someone who has been a victim. An educated, understanding and supportive friend can have a huge impact on the recovery of the victim,” said Holzmacher. “It is very important to encourage the victim to report or seek resources without blaming or questioning. It is important for the community to know that it is never the victim’s fault, and false reports are rare.”

For more information about the new specific additions, education or help, click here.