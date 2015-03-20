Crime Log for Jan. 1 through Jan. 11

By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Jan. 1

17-000013 A man on crutches slipped on a puddle of water from a wrestling team cooler spill in an arena. When medics arrived, the man was conscious and alert. The man asked to sit up, but was advised that he should be put in a spinal package and taken to the hospital. The man refused and left the arena after signing an Against Medical Advice form.

Jan. 2

16-000027 An officer found an agitated female sitting on the sidewalk outside of the University police department. She stated that she had not slept in several days and she suffers from addiction to meth. Police did not find any warrants for the woman and took her to Erlanger for further help.

Jan. 3

17-000028 Around 1 a.m., police received reports of a male walking in the street near McKinley Arena. When police found the man, he seemed disoriented. He told officers he had recently been released from Erlanger and asked for a ride to an address in North Chattanooga. He was transported with no further incidents.

17-000036 University employees called police about some property damage at McKenzie Arena. When police arrived, they saw damage to the hallway next to the basketball equipment room where a door had very large dents at the bottom was missing a hinge. The arena director called and told safety and risk management about the damage and it was documented.

Jan. 4

17-000046 Around 9 a.m. officers received a call about a woman who was hit by a car in Lot 36. The victim told police that she had gotten out of her car and was walking behind the another car when it struck her. The car then pulled up and backed up again, hitting the victim and knocking her down. The victim said that the incident stemmed from a relationship issue. She was trying to retrieve a gift card she had gifted the man for Christmas when she got behind the car to keep the man from leaving. She stated that she did not want to go further with criminal charges on the man, but would refrain from making contact with him. There were no injuries to the victim and no property damage was evident.

Jan. 4

17-000049 Police were called to Boling apartments for a narcotics violation. Police spoke with the Resident Director who said that when he went to the room for a checkout inspection, he smelled marijuana. A resident in the apartment admitted to police that they had smoked marijuana earlier. Police also found a grinder with residue, rolling papers, a digital scale, a broken glass pipe and a full liquor bottle. The resident was sent to Student Development.

Jan, 5

17-000202 An officer met with a former student at the McKenzie Arena after being told that the student had been told not to return to campus after being expelled for off campus student conduct issues. The officer collected the former student’s student ID. The student left without issue.

Jan. 6

17-000082 Around midnight, police stopped a car on McCallie Ave. because the car’s lights were not on. When the officer approached the car, a cloud of smoke came out of a rolled down window. The officer could not tell whether the smoke was from tobacco or marijuana. The driver and occupants assured the officer that it was just tobacco. The group was let go when no warrants were found.

17-000089 Police were called about theft from a vehicle on campus. The victim stated that a parking tag was stolen from her car. This was the only item taken.

17-000090 An officer received a call about harassment. When they arrived to the victim, he stated that he had been harassed by someone and wanted to file a report for future reference.

Jan, 8

17-000130 Around 1 a.m., a car was stopped on Palmetto St. for driving without headlights. When the officer approached the car, they smelled marijuana and saw smoking devices. Police searched the car and found 9.3 grams of marijuana, a glass pipe, a silver grinder and marijuana containers. The owner was placed under arrest and taken to Hamilton County Jail.

17-000134 Police responded to a verbal fight between two roommates at Guerry. When they arrived, they met with the complainant and their roommate. The complainant said that there was an argument about cleanliness of their apartment. The resident assistant approved a temporary move to separate dorms until a more permanent arrangement would be worked out.

17-000137 Police stopped a car after noticing the car had pulled through multiple parking lots and parked in Lot 17 without exiting the vehicle. Police asked why the driver was on campus, but did not receive a real answer. When police ran the ID information, the number came back as revoked. The driver was taken to Hamilton County Jail for driving with a revoked license.

17-000157 An officer saw an altered handicap permit in Lot 17 while checking vehicles and issued the car a citation. At 9 p.m., the officer noticed someone entering the vehicle with a passenger. When the officer went to confiscate the permit, the driver objected and said that she was disabled and had paid for the permit. The driver also said that she had multiple handicap permits and vehicles and that they often got mixed up. The tag was eventually taken after a supervisor was called.

17-000163 Around midnight, a car was stopped on the corner of Palmetto and E. 3rd St. not stopping at a stop sign. The driver said that she had a drivers license, but did not have it with her. She was asked to get out of the car where the officer found an ID in her jacket pocket. The officer found that the license was suspended and that she had three outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was placed into custody and was taken to Hamilton County Jail.

Jan. 9

17-000164 An officer passed a car while driving around that smelled like marijuana. Police followed the vehicle for several blocks and continued to smell the burning scent. Police then decided to pull over the car. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana and having marijuana inside the car. Police found a small bag of marijuana in the car and on the driver’s person during a search. The driver signed consent to provide a blood sample for testing. The driver and the passenger were charged with simple possession and DUI.

Jan. 10

17-000216 Officers received a call about an angry student in Brock hall. Police met the student who was upset because he was suspended from school and the department head would not support him coming back. During the conversation the student said, “I can see why China is trying to blow us up.” The student said he made the comment because of the news he watched on television. He later apologized to the department head and clarified he did not mean to verbally threaten anyone or the school physical harm. He provided police with a voluntary statement of his actions.

Jan. 11

17-000266 Police responded to a call about a suspicious person at 500 Oak St. Police found an intoxicated man lying on the ground asleep. Police checked the man for warrants and found that he had several out for his arrest. The man was taken to Hamilton County Jail.

17-000267 Officers were sent to Vine St. about an intoxicated male. Police found the male next to a portable toilet on a construction site. The man was placed in handcuffs and taken to Hamilton County Jail.