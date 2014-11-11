Meryl Streep Editorial

By Heather Newlin, Copy Editor–

When Meryl Streep accepted a lifetime achievement award at the 2017 Golden Globes, she dedicated the majority of her six minute speech to addressing her disappointment in the Trump campaign.

This political cycle was strongly influenced by celebrities, and we at the echo feel that even though celebrities represent a uniquely niche cross-section of the American population, that their utilization of their notoriety to endorse politicians or political views is a constructive use of their platform.

While Meryl Streep’s speech was unquestionably an attack on the Trump campaign, she also used the opportunity to defend minorities, the press, the arts and foreigners in this country. She made a powerful point about the importance of diversity in the entertainment industry and in the country as a whole.

While it can be divisive for celebrities to back products, people or views, prioritizing free speech and the expression of ideas by every American- even the famous ones- is important to the health of our Democracy. Celebrities using their prominence to try to make a difference in the world is a positive thing, especially if we view them primarily as a source of inspiration rather than information.

Of course, a great deal of responsibility comes from wide influence. Celebrities have the potential to make a significant impact among large populations. As a country, we can only hope they speak out politically with care, thoughtfulness and consideration for the impact that they could be making.

Celebrities unquestionably reserve the right to speak their minds, and we as citizens reserve the right to choose to listen and make up our own minds. Any platform celebrities enjoy is one we uphold as their audience.

A major concern is that celebrities, in general, tend to be wealthy and widely influential. It is an issue that voters potentially could be influenced to accept a certain viewpoint solely because a celebrity they like agrees with it. Celebrities are affected differently than the middle class on some issues. But every American is effected uniquely by every issue, idea and policy. Celebrities have a lot in common but come from as many places around the country and the world that exist to begin with. Their attention to civil and social rights issues brings attention to issues that affect all Americans.

The United States was founded on principles that allowed the people to decide for themselves what they believe, which can only happen if the people’s voices can be heard. This includes celebrities. We feel strongly that if you start to limit certain people’s speech, the whole country moves backwards.