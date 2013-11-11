SGA Minutes from Jan. 10, 2017

Compiled by Kirsten Raper, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The meeting began with the first guest speaker Danny Grzesik, associate dean of students, who talked about another sorority joining the university.

The second guest speaker, Geoff Wilcox, director of marketing and promotions for UTC Athletics, talked about how students will have more opportunities to get free t-shirts, food, and other prizes at almost every basketball game.

In her report, President Kelsey Weaver mentioned that because of schedule conflicts between class times and SGA meetings, SGA membership has decreased.

Vice President Mikayla Long talked about forming more committees.

Chief of Staff Abby Kinnard discussed forming new traditions within SGA, while keeping old ones that members enjoy.

Senators talked about upcoming events such as the Chat about Chatt event on Jan. 26.

Kinnard was up for appointment for Treasurer and was approved for the position, which left the Chief of Staff position open.

After the meeting was adjourned, existing members left to recruit new ones.