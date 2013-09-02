Critic’s Corner: The OA

Samantha Capps, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Netflix original series are becoming more and more popular, and for good reasons. In the past, Netflix has released fan favorite hits such as “Orange is the New Black” and thrillers such as “Stranger Things.” Now, Netflix Originals are booming.

On Dec. 16, Netflix released a new series titled “The OA.” The series began with eight episodes in season 1. It is the perfect combination of a mystery drama, science fiction, supernatural and fantasy.

From the first scene, I was completely enthralled. The producers did an excellent job of providing that first scene that will grab a viewer’s attention. Right from the beginning, you want to know the character’s whole story.

The main character, Prairie Johnson, is presented by Brit Marling. Her acting skills are incredible as she portrays a somewhat mentally disturbed woman in such a convincing fashion. Prairie was a blind girl who went missing for seven years. She mysteriously returns, with her sight back.

Her return becomes controversial, with some believing she is a miracle and some believing she is a threat. Episode by episode, her story begins to unfold. The viewers get her story first hand as she tells it, and it is like going on a journey with her.

I was skeptical of the series, as it seemed to hold so many similarities to “Stranger Things.” It wasn’t enough to turn me off from the show completely; of course I was still completely interested and invested.

Breaks from school offer so many binge-watching opportunities, I finished the season of “The OA” in two days. Since the moment I finished the last episode, I have been dying to know what comes next. Even though there has only been one short season, I consider this one of my favorite shows.

I definitely recommend this show to everyone, especially anyone who is a fan of thrilling shows such as “Stranger Things.” You will be on the edge of your seat throughout every episode, and the ending will leave you just as mind blown as the beginning.

Fan theories are flying all over the internet predicting what the ending actually meant and what will come next. Next time you have a free weekend, tune in to “The OA” and make your own theory.