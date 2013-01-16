Soul Mechanic to rock the Revelry Room

Emma Culp, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Looking to be out in the city but not out in the cold? The Revelry Room is hosting Soul Mechanic next Friday, Jan. 20 at 9 p.m.

Founded in 2011 by Tyler Reddick, the beloved Clark Jackson (who has since passed away) and William English, members of Soul Mechanic are Chattanooga Natives. Since then the group has formed into a five-piece band with energy like no other, keeping the hype and momentum throughout each performance.

With a mix of progressive rock and funk rhythms, they are always bringing something new to the table. Band member William English describes the band as “a progressive jam fusion mix.” This unique and spontaneous music style keeps viewers interested and on their toes for what they will hear next.

The band is known for their use of the bass, and they are heavily influenced by bands such as Umphrey’s McGee, Lettuce, and the Allman Brothers Band. Some popular songs of the group include “Space Kitty,” “Research” and “Polyester.” While you will probably hear these songs, expect multiple jam sessions as the band likes to let the music take over and go with the flow of the crowd.

Although the band is structured, each member of Soul Mechanic is not afraid to go “off-script” when the time feels right. English described this spontaneous style as, “Open improvisation based off each others sound.”

This concept makes each performance Soul Mechanic gives unlike the last, keeping them relevant and unforgettable. You’re sure to have a great time rockin’ and dancing along with the crowd.

Although Chattanooga may be accustomed to Soul Mechanic’s older releases, there is still a ton of new material that the band is eager to play.

“We have tons of material that is yet to be released or recorded so expect everything in between,” English explained. “Basically we want to write the most hardcore set that we can.”

Don’t miss a night full of funk, jam sessions, and unpredictable energy Jan. 20 with Soul Mechanic.

Doors will open at 8 p.m., and ticket prices are $10. The show is for anyone 18 and over. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit http://revelryroom.co/event.cfm?id=251714.