Local artist inspired by nature to create earth-themed exhibit at In-Town Gallery

Simone Edwards, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Have you ever stepped outside and marveled at the beauty of nature? Perhaps you were on a hike, and you stopped and took a look around you. Did you ever look at the different colors, shapes and textures of the earth, and realize that you’re looking at the art that is nature?

If you have ever experienced nature in this way, or you’re curious about it, the In-Town Gallery is featuring an exhibit series, “Terra,” that may be right up your alley.

Lee Glascock, a native Chattanoogan, is the artist who was inspired by nature to create the series, “Terra.”

“This series was born from the inspiration I’ve gained from traveling through national and state parks, hiking along rivers and through canyons, climbing on rocks along the sandy shores of Nova Scotia, and digging for gemstones in the mountains of North Carolina,” said Glascock. “All the while relishing the raw beauty of our Earth.”

Glascock experimented with acrylic paint, color and texture to create “Terra.” She layers the shapes and textures to develop her paintings.

Visit this intriguing and “earthy” exhibit at the In-Town Gallery, located at 26A Frazier Ave. on North Shore. The Gallery is open from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit www.facebook.com/intowngallery for more information.