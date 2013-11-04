“True Detective” actress and acclaimed musician to perform at the Camp House

Grace Stafford, Chattanooga, Tenn. – If you’re a fan of both the acting and music in “True Detective,” then you definitely don’t want to miss Lera Lynn’s performance at the Camp House on Jan. 21.

Lera Lynn, a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, will be stopping in Chattanooga on her latest tour. In addition to her musical career, Lynn is also known for her appearance in the second season of HBO’s “True Detective” series. Her original songs were featured both when she appeared on-screen as a dive bar singer and as a part of the overall soundtrack.

Because she is not signed to a major record label, Lynn’s sound changes at her will. Her sound on “True Detective” was defined as Americana with a Southern twang, likely due to being raised in Georgia and currently residing in Nashville.

Lynn’s newest album “Resistor,” released in 2016, maintains the Americana feel with a larger rock influence, creating a very dark, raw performance.

“Resistor” is Lynn’s third album after releasing “Have You Met Lera Lynn” in 2011 and “The Avenues” in 2014. “The Avenues” received critical acclaim at the time of release being featured on several “Best Albums of the Year” lists.

Lynn has performed for several NPR segments and also on the “Late Show with David Letterman” in January 2015. She is absolutely no stranger to performing.

Lynn’s 39-stop tour for “Resistor” will be completed in Chattanooga in late January. Her shows are often intimate in nature regardless of venue, and The Camp House is sure to only intensify this. The venue is smaller and quite cozy.

The concert is scheduled for Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. with opener Andrew Combs. Gig City Productions, responsible for many local events, are presenting the performance. Tickets are $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://thecamphouse.com/upcomingevents.