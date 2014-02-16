New Communication Department Head has big plans for communication majors

Sylvia Shipman, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Dr. Jack Zibluk is halfway through his first year as the head of the department of communication, and now that he’s got his footing, he wants to make big changes to prepare communication students for the job market after college.

Determining who UTC is and what it wants, followed by a checklist of how to reach its full potential, is the strategic plan set up by Zibluk to determine what can benefit UTC the most.

“It’s not what I want, it’s what [students] need that matters,” Zibluk explained.

Zibluk wants to set goals that the entire department agrees with. One of the first things UTC communication majors told Zibluk is that they want to feel more connected to the profession.

The job market for communication majors is tough to break into if you don’t have experience or connections.

Students can get experience through the mandatory semester-long internship that all seniors take. However, Zibluk described the internship as “one leg of a stool” and that the semester’s worth of experience is often not enough for communication majors to graduate with a steady understanding.

“There are other things we can do to develop short-term and long-term opportunities,” Zibluk explained.

Student organizations represent a large piece of the puzzle for Zibluk. A common issue is that students can get plenty of experience in journalism through student-lead news organizations and the Society of Professional Journalism (SPJ), but there are currently no organizations to join to get public relations experience.

“We’ve started the SPJ and I want to do [Public Relations Students Society of America],” Zibluk listed other organizations he believes will gives majors experience.

In addition to connecting students to the professional community, Zibluk’s steady foundation also consists of promoting UTC to Chattanooga’s high schools and the city of Chattanooga itself.

Zibluk also mentioned that many high school students choose UTK or MTSU’s communication programs over UTC’s because of the state of Frist Hall. He described it as the worst building on campus.

“You can quote me on this,” he explained, laughing. “It is a deterrent. [Prospective students] walk into this place, and it shows that people don’t care.”

Frist Hall is a small, out-dated building located on the edge of campus, but the city of Chattanooga itself is described by Zibluk as “an environment with a buzz.”

“It is a cool and interesting town,” he said.

There is no doubt that Chattanooga is a growing city, but Zibluk feels that UTC has yet to capitalize on the city’s up-and-coming status.

To harness that energy and be part of it is something that Zibluk thinks will be helpful not just for the department but for the university as a whole.

However, the department head is always open to suggestions from students.

“I could have all the ideas in the world, but if it doesn’t fit what the community needs then it’s not a good fit,” Zibluk said.