Guerry renovations scatter Honors College members

By Isabella Patta, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Guerry Center renovations are starting this spring, moving the Honors College temporarily across campus.

The renovations to the building were recommended as a capital maintenance project after asbestos was found in the ceilings and the floors. The project will be state funded like the Holt Hall renovations and the Lupton Library. The renovations are estimated to take about 18 to 24 months, costing about $4 million.

Since the renovation project was announced, Dr. Frost and her coworkers have been planning the renovations.

“We don’t want to just renovate it, we want to make it better,” Dr. Frost said.

The university is working together with Hefferlin & Kronenberg Architects on the project.

“We are in a visioning process. [We’re asking] who are we and how do we envision ourselves?” said Dr. Frost. “We received input from faculty and students.”

Since Jan. 4, the Honors College is located in a temporary new home, called the Honors House, located at 545 Oak St. This building was previously the International House.

“I am happy to be in this house […] there is not as much space, but it’s space only for us,” Dr. Linda Frost, Dean of the Honors College, said. “We’ll develop other rhythms, it’s great for teambuilding.”

Zeke Star, a junior from Nashville and a Brock scholar and Innovations In Honors student, has been an honors student since 2014.

“I like how connected the building feels, and while we’re spread out inside it, there’s definitely more of a sense of continuity than being in half of a building and sharing it with Theatre and Economics.”

However, the temporary Honors house doesn’t have the capacity to host student rooms.

“Right now it is hard because the students are further away, but they are always welcome to stop by,” Dr. Frost said.

Honor College students live in the Lockmiller apartments across from the Guerry Center making ‘The Reading Room’ easily accessible to Honors students.

“The Reading Room or Flag room, really became the hub of our student community and now it’s gone,” Star said. “I feel like right now we’re a congregation without a church, and a lot of the traditional programming and contact I have with my fellow honors students is going to have to be replaced.”

Currently, the Honors College has about 250 students in four different programs: Brock Scholars Program, Innovations in Honors Program (IIH), High-Achieving Mocs Living-Learning Community and Departmental Honors.

In 1977, the University funded the Brock Scholars Program. Since then, the other programs have been added.

