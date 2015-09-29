Students, faculty express concern with Winter Break timing

By Jordan Renfroe, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

As the Winter break comes to an end and students and professors make their way back to the University, many are expressing their opinion on the pros and cons of spending a month away from school for the holidays.

Communications professor Chandler Hariss felt that the length of the break was inconvenient for professors who needed to spend time with their family while also planning for the upcoming semester.

“Well I do think that the break should be longer, I would be more than happy to go a few days into May in order to have just a little more time because the fact of the matter from a faculty perspective, I have class prep to do.”

Reuben Reyes, a sophomore from Jackson, Tenn., believes that our break should be consistent with other nearby colleges.

“I think it should be longer, probably until the middle of January, so just a couple more weeks longer than it is right now,” Reyes said. “The reason is because I just want all colleges to go in at the same time, cause we actually went in pretty early compared to other colleges. I know that other universities don’t go in until the beginning of February, and then others don’t go in until the end of January.”

David Trent Knox, a senior and a native of Chattanooga, enjoys the length of the break and was eager to come back after previously leaving for a short break.

“I actually like it how it is now, because school doesn’t bother me anymore like it used to,” Knox said. “I actually kind of missed it because I wasn’t here last semester, I was doing an internship.”

“I’d probably keep it the same, or even maybe a little shorter,” said Chad Edwards, a sophomore from Knoxville. “There’s benefits to both; when it’s shorter, people retain knowledge a little more, especially if you’re continuing a course like Calculus 1 or Calculus 2. But a lot of people also feel that they need more time to relax.”

Cooper Brown a sophomore from White House, Tenn. would make the break longer so that he could spend more time with his friends from his hometown.

“I would make it longer, because I had some friends in my hometown, a couple went to Western Kentucky and one of them went to University of Tennessee at Knoxville and they went home from their break at the end of January,” Brown said.

“I would rather it start the second week of January. I look at my schedule a few days before classes and try to get in school mode by week two,” said sophomore Suzana Connolly of Memphis, Tennessee

Senior Jamison Kuma, of Chattanooga, Tennessee says, “I’d probably make it shorter, just because I don’t like long breaks and academic engagement, so I like to make it more consistent. But since winter break isn’t incredibly long, summer break is probably the one that I would shorten.”