Joyner ties record in win over ETSU

By Kyle Yager — Staff Writer

The Chattanooga Lady Mocs grabbed an early lead and never looked back in their home victory against conference opponent ETSU on Saturday afternoon in Mckenzie Arena. Jasmine Joyner had herself a block party, tallying 9 blocks, and freshman prodigy Lakelyn Bouldin led the Mocs with 17 points.

The Mocs appeared in control for most of the game Saturday and shut down ETSU. Bouldin banged in her first two treys early as the Mocs jumped out in front in the 1st quarter. The Mocs also played stifling defense throughout the contest, and were able to hold ETSU to a suffocating 25.8% from the field.

With the victory, the Mocs improve to 9-8 overall and 3-0 in conference play. They have won four straight.

The main take away from the contest was senior big Jasmine Joyner’s play on the defensive end. Joyner’s 9 blocks ties her career high, as well as setting a Mckenzie Arena record. She has progressed to 16th all time in the NCAA in total blocks. She passes Jessica Davenport, a former player of coach Jim Foster during his tenure at Ohio State.

“My AAU coach in North Carolina really helped me develop good foot work when I played for him in elementary and middle school,” said Joyner. “Over the years I have learned to play smart and understand I do not have to nor can I block every shot.”

Joyner was called for an early foul but was able to avoid getting into trouble while still making a huge impact.

“I have really worked on being smart and not getting into early foul trouble,” said Joyner.

Bouldin was on fire from downtown, as she went 4 of 6 from 3-point range. She also tallied 3 rebounds and 2 assists. She leads the Mocs with 35 3-pointers on the season.

The Lady Mocs have outscored conference foes by an average of 16.3 points per game.

“We’re starting to have a better sense of who we are,” said Coach Jim Foster. “We just need to be disciplined. We learn as we go along, and this team is still in a learning mode, which is good.”

The Lady Mocs look to continue they’re success as they will stay home next week, playing host to another conference opponent in Western Carolina on Thursday.

Contact Kyle at bwn228@mocs.utc.edu