Caswell Ready To Step Up For UTC tennis

By Calvin Smith — Staff Writer

From the top tennis recruit in Tennessee out of high school to SoCon Freshman of the Year to 2nd team all SoCon as a sophomore, UTC women’s tennis star Samantha Caswell is on track to to shine for the Mocs even more.

The daughter of a former professional tennis player, Ned Caswell, tennis runs in the family. Ned was her coach growing up and offered Samantha early exposure to the game she plays everyday.

A Chattanooga area native from Lookout Mountain, Georgia, and a graduate from The Baylor School, Samantha originally didn’t see herself staying close to home for college. Caswell took visits to schools 8 or more hours away from Chattanooga, but every time she left Caswell found herself missing home.

Being the top recruit in the state opens up great opportunities for a young tennis player, but Samantha never found anything that compared to Chattanooga, her home.

“Every time I went to visit somewhere I just always wanted to come back home … I just love Chattanooga” Caswell said when talking about why she chose UTC.

With family and friends close by, Samantha said she enjoys having people she knows come to her matches. A familiar audience drives her to play better because she knows who is watching.

Samantha admittedly said her no. 1 ranking, from TennisRecruiting.net, brought in an immediate expectation for her once she entered college.

Caswell didn’t shy away from her ranking and welcomed the challenge of improving her game despite an illustrious high school career, “I wanted to come to college to get better I didn’t want to be one of those players who peaked in high school. It definitely made me want to do better.”

Samantha certainly didn’t peak in high school, she saved even better play for college. She came in her freshman season and proved herself, she posted a 21-8 record in singles en route to earning SoCon Freshman of the Year.

She felt prepared coming into college and credits her early success to the level of competition she played the summer of her senior year of high school. Samantha was 4-0 against fellow 4-star prospects on the summer circuit, according to TennisRecruiting.net.

After a stellar freshman campaign, Caswell went on to 2nd team All-SoCon her sophomore year on a 14-7 playing in the no. 3 spot. With a step up in competition Samantha still excelled her second season.

Despite success, Samantha didn’t enjoy seeing the number two in front of “All-SoCon Team”. While Caswell fought an uphill battle to get a 1st team All-SoCon spot because she played at the no. 3 instead of in the top 2 in the Mocs’ rotation, Samantha is still underwhelmed because she isn’t the top dog.

“I like that it said All-SoCon but not that it said 2nd in front of it” Caswell said with a little chuckle. “(1st) is what I definitely want to get this year”.

Samantha is excited to continue to excel on the court for UTC, but what can’t be forgotten is her outstanding achievements in the classroom as well. A true student athlete, Caswell learned she can achieve in all aspects of life if she puts her head down and does the hard work.

Samantha said if you’d known her in high school you may be surprised she was on the Dean’s List at UTC and was an Academic All-SoCon player. She realized once she got to college she can make the most of every opportunity she has. Caswell prides herself that she can put herself through school while playing tennis.

Academics are vital to Samantha because she had to be accepted into nursing school, which is no easy task. Becoming a nurse is a dream of Samantha’s and pushes her to always excel in the classroom.

Samantha has a clear idea of her goals for her final two years wearing a UTC jersey. Obviously, she wants the coveted All-SoCon but she wants more than personal accolades. She wants to grow into a leadership role because she is an upperclassman now.

Samantha believes she can help the underclassman girls on the team, “I’m just excited to be one of the older girls who’s had more experience, with younger girls coming in, I can help them out”.

Samantha seeks to continue to do it all on and off the court in her final two seasons in college before continuing on and becoming a nurse.

If you have any questions you can reach Calvin Smith via email at calvinsmith625@gmail.com or on Twitter @calvin_smith33