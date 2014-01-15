Mocs soccer reflects on U.S. National Teams visiting Chattanooga

By Sarah Catherine Baker — Staff Writer

The rapid growth of the soccer culture in Chattanooga means good news for Mocs soccer recruitment.

On January 3, it was announced that the Men’s U.S. National Soccer team will be coming to play at Finley Stadium on February 3 to play against Jamaica. Soccer fans all over the southeast started buying tickets rapidly for fear of selling out during the pre-sale this past Friday, Jan. 6.

This will be the first time the Men’s team has visited Chattanooga for a match. Finley hosted the Women’s National team in August 2015 while they were on their Victory Tour in celebration of their World Cup victory. The game was sold out and brought people from all over the southeast to Chattanooga.

Assistant coach for the Moc’s women’s soccer team, Martyn Blankley said, “It’s massive that they’ve got the U.S. Women’s team to come and to now have the Men’s team, that’s huge.”

UTC’s head women’s soccer coach, Gavin McKinney, has been coaching for the Mocs for two years now. Coach McKinney says, “A lot of credit goes to those guys at CFC.”

Chattanooga FC is the local semi-professional soccer team and has been the main contributor to Chattanooga’s growing number of soccer players and fans. The clubs started in 2009 and has only grown, adding a women’s team in 2014. The club also added and CFC Academy, which is home to many developmental club teams for younger players in the Chattanooga area.

Both coaches said that the growth of Chattanooga FC’s program has contributed to their success in recent years when recruiting players for UTC. Coaches said that the soccer culture in Chattanooga has “attracted players.” Last summer, UTC women’s soccer took its recruitment camp to watch a CFC game and coaches believed, along with UTC’s recent success on the pitch, the atmosphere contributed greatly to their success in recruitment.

“I know a lot of the CFC supporters are probably Mocs supporters, so we need to give them something to be excited about as well, which we are on the right track to do in the fall.” Said coach McKinney.

Ashley Simons, senior soccer player for UTC and also Chattanooga native said, “The Chattahooligans are welcoming the community and people are buying into it!” The Chattahooligans are an organized group of fans that are die-hard supporters of all Chattanooga FC soccer and have recently supported the Mocs soccer as well.

Simons said that as she’s grown up, the soccer culture in Chattanooga as only grown and she only imagines good things ahead for the women’s university soccer program as well. “As I see it, our UTC soccer team is only getting better.”

