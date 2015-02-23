By the Numbers: UTC Men’s Basketball under Shulman, Wade, McCall

By Chris King — Assistant Sports Editor

With just six conference games under their belt, the men’s basketball team looks poised for another successful Southern Conference season. Despite the recent conference success, the past 13 years of Chattanooga basketball has had its ups and downs.

Over the course of the past 13 seasons, the Mocs have had three different head coaches.

Under John Shulman

From 2004-2013 John Shulman was the head coach and led Chattanooga to a 145-146 overall record and a 79-81 SoCon record during his time at UTC. Shulman led the Mocs to a SoCon Tournament championship and a bid in the 2005 NCAA Tournament in his first season as head coach. Shulman also led UTC to another SoCon Tournament championship and a bid in the 2009 NCAA Tournament. Shulman closed out his last four seasons at UTC with a 55-74 overall record and a 31-41 record in SoCon play. Shulman is now the head coach of McCallie School in Chattanooga.

Under Will Wade

From 2013-2015 Will Wade was the head coach and led the Mocs to a 40-25 overall record and a 27-7 SoCon record during his two years in Chattanooga. Will Wade was responsible for UTC’s first 20-plus win season since 2004 and he was named the Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2014. Wade left UTC after the 2014-15 season to become the head coach at Virginia Commonwealth University. In his first season at VCU, Wade led the Rams to its first ever A10 Conference regular season championship and a 25-11 record

Under Matt McCall

The current head coach at UTC is Matt McCall and he has been at the helm since 2015. In just a season and a half at UTC, McCall has posted an astounding 43-10 overall record and a 20-4 SoCon record. In his first season as head coach, McCall posted the best season in school history by going 29-6 overall and 15-3 in the SoCon while taking the Mocs to the 2016 NCAA Tournament. McCall was named 2016 SoCon Coach of the Year for leading the Mocs to a SoCon regular season championship and a SoCon Tournament Championship in his debut season. McCall has claimed road victories over Georgia, Tennessee, Dayton and Illinois in his two seasons at UTC.

Listed below are the results of Chattanooga Basketball over the course of the past 13 seasons

Season Overall Conference

2016-17 14-4 5-1

*2015-16 29-6 15-3

2014-15 22-10 15-3

2013-14 18-15 12-4

SoCon moved from two divisions to one after the 2012-13 season

2012-13 13-19 8-10

2011-12 11-21 5-13

2010-11 16-16 12-6

2009-10 15-18 6-12

*2008-09 18-17 11-9

2007-08 18-13 13-7

2006-07 15-18 6-12

2005-06 19-13 8-6

*2004-05 20-11 10-6

*Denotes season UTC made the NCAA Tournament

