Bennifield, Webb reflect on unusual offseason

By Anthony Sigismond — Staff Writer

For the first time in eight years the football team begins the calendar year with a new face at the helm.

Former Mocs head coach Russ Huesman departed for the University of Richmond as the new head coach over Christmas break. He previously served as the Spider’s defensive coordinator in 2008 before taking over as head coach at Chattanooga. For many, it came as shocking news.

“I actually heard about it over social media,” said quarterback Alejandro Bennifield about Huesman taking the Richmond job. “Coaches did not call me until after it was announced so it was kind of surprising at first, but I understood why. You can’t just not go. It is just too much money to pass up so I understand why he left.”

While his departure was difficult for both parties, it came as more of a surprise to those close to him. However, even a program who has won four of the last five Southern Conference titles may need a change.

Over the past three seasons, Chattanooga has failed to advance past the second round of the FCS playoffs. With the addition of new head coach Tom Arth, those in their final season hope he can help end their playoff woes immediately.

“I understand where he is coming from,” said senior defensive back Lucas Webb about Huesman. “He mentioned in a video he sent us just how he felt not only just him but the whole team needed a fresh start and a change of routine. I feel the same way. I feel like everyone was just going through the same thing, but I definitely wish him the best.”

Arth comes over from John Carroll University, where he was named the Division III National Coach of the Year this past season. The former NFL quarterback significantly turned the program around during his tenure leading his former alma mater to plenty of firsts and breaking multiple school records. Coming to UTC with that type of pedigree has many people inside the program optimistic.

“He seems like a great guy,” said Webb. “He has got a lot of energy. It is a big change just as far as the type of styles he has brought. Coach Huesman was very old school where he is bringing a lot of new ideas and energy to the team. He has a lot of bright side and I am excited to see what else he brings.

“He has got a great background and they are guys with good character. It is just buying into the system they are bringing and trusting they know what is best for us and knowing they are going to put us in the spot to be successful”

Although the change of scenery can be difficult for those coming into their final season, the winning mentality has not changed. While some outside the program expect there to be some hiccups in Arth’s first year, those playing in their final collegiate season are hoping to stay away from a down year.

Even with the players buying into the new system, the quick turnaround in coaches has been a difficult process. Yet, they understand their time frame and are excited to follow in the new coaching staff’s footsteps.

“It definitely hurt because me and Coach Huesman were pretty close,” said Bennifield. “I met with him in his office at random times during the day just to have a casual conversation. It was tough at first and did not seem real in the beginning, but I am getting used to it and accepting what the coaches have to offer.

“My mentality is just to buy into the system. I am going to trust the coaches whatever their plan is or whatever they want me to do I am going to do it. My off the field work ethic will never change at all. I will always go as hard as I can possibly go.”

Contact Anthony Sigismond at fjw398@mocs.utc.edu or follow him on Twitter @ASigismondUTC