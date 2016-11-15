SGA Minutes from January 17, 2017

By Kirsten Raper, Chattanooga, Tenn.

This meeting began with Sam Lancaster, marketing assistant of the Athletics Department, discussing the upcoming Saturday’s men and women’s basketball games. He said that everyone who attends these games will receive free coupons for McDonald’s.

Next, in her report, President Weaver said that if members had not yet, that they should email Vice President Mikayla Long so that they could be sorted into their committees. She also mentioned that applications for the Chief of Staff position should be turned in by midnight. Weaver then went on to say that LeadUTC applications are now open until February.

Vice President Mikayla Long reminded members of what committees they each belonged to.

Treasurer Abby Kinnard said that committee budgets look good, but she is still working on looking over the executive budget.

Secretary Rachel Emond said in her report that she wants to incorporate trivia questions into the agenda at each meeting, and she wants to give away prizes to those who answer the questions right. She said she is doing this because she loves trivia question, and she hopes it will encourage members to read over the agenda.

The meeting then transitioned into a series of reappointments for existing members; however, some new members were also added. These appointments and reappointments are as follows: Josh Farmer as Campus Observations Chair; Christopher Velasco as Student Athletics Department Chair; Ethan Poteet as University and Academic Affairs Chair; Elizabeth Benn as Social Issues, Equity, and Diversity Chair; Samantha Sweck as Student Body Projects Chair; Caroline Beatse as Government and External Affairs Chair; Brooke Martin as a District 2 senator; Melody Meyer and Morgan Mckenna as District 1 senators.

Also, during this meeting the Society of Professional Journalists and the UTC Mathematics Club were approved as official UTC organizations.