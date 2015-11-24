South Campus refinanced by administration

By Kirsten Raper, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The University will now save about $900,000 a year in payments after refinancing South Campus dorms.

Refinancing is renewing a loan at a lower interest rate than was previously being paid. This is done so that people can pay more on their principle amount than their interest, so in the long run they save money.

South Campus received a refinance amount for $66 million at a 3.9 percent interest rate, which decreased from 5.5 percent. It is for a 20 year period.

“We found the opportunity with the lower interest rates to lower our payments,” said Harriet Neely, director of Accounting and Special Projects. “When you refinance your house, you are refinancing a loan; however, something this large is done by a process called bond refinance.”

Bond refinance is generally the same concept as regular refinancing, but there are a few minor differences. During a regular refinance, only a single company, usually a bank, is involved in with the refinance; however, with a bond refinance there are several different bond holders that contribute to refinance. Each bond holder can contribute as much money as he or wants to, and they are paid back their initial amount plus the interest rate over a certain period of time.

“In order to convince these investors to give money to you, you have to give them a ton of information. You have to show them historically how much cash has been brought in, how the revenue is, how the occupancy is from year to year, so that you can prove to them that you will always be able to pay them back because the number one thing with a bond refinance is that you cannot miss a payment,” said Neely.

“Their expectation is that the rent that is paid by the students will cover the payment plus what it costs to operate the building,” said Neely.

Neely said it is important to recognize that the dorms on South campus are financed a little bit differently than those on North Campus. North campus dorms are financed through the state, whereas South campus dorms are financed through a group known as the UC Foundation, which is basically a group of donors who give money specifically to UTC for scholarships, new dorms, academic and other special projects.

Neely said that because of the refinancing, improvements can be made to the dorms without increasing how much students have to pay for rent.

“Refinancing allows us to improve the property without increasing the rent. We can keep the rent steady without having to increase rates for students, while doing maintenance on the property, such as using $1 million to upgrade the WIFI last summer. We got that money from the money that we saved as a result of refinancing,” said Neely.

The South campus refinance process began two years ago and it took a committee of six people 11 months to complete the process of getting the refinance.