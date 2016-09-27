Crime Log for Jan. 12 through Jan. 19

Compiled By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

Jan. 12

17-000499 Police were notified of an on-going issue of stalking and violation of a no-contact order between two students. It is being investigated by Dean of Students and the police department.

17-000300 Officers stopped a man on Oak St. who appeared to be publicly intoxicated. The man stated that he had been out drinking and was on his way back home. Police found that the male was underage and took him to Hamilton County Jail.

Jan. 13

17-000302 Around 1 a.m., officers were called to Walker for a narcotics violation. The residents told officers they could enter and when asked about the smell of marijuana, one of the residents gave the officer a grinder from his bedroom. The officer searched the apartment, they also found two more grinders. The student was sent to student affairs.

17-000304 During a traffic stop on the corner of East Eighth Street and Palmetto Street, a driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The car was initially stopped because the driver was listening to their music too loud. Once the officer approached the window, they noticed that the driver had glossy eyes and smelled of alcohol. After a sobriety test was preformed, the driver was arrested and taken to Hamilton County Jail.

17-000327 Students called police about a head injury in Lot 10. When police arrived at the lot, the officers found four students sitting down in the lot. One of the men was holding a shirt to his head to stop bleeding and there was blood on the pavement. The students had been skate boarding when the victim had fallen off the board and hit his head. Medics were called to the scene and took over the victim’s care. He was then taken to Erlanger Hospital.

Jan. 15

17-000375 Officers were sent to Johnson Obear for a complaint of excessive noise. When the student opened the apartment door, there was an apparent odor of marijuana. A male student present admitted to having marijuana. The officer was then given consent to search the apartment where he found a smoking pipe and scale that was claimed by a female resident. The female student was sent to Student Affairs for possession of drug paraphernalia and the male student present was cited in lieu of arrest for simple possession.

17-000390 Around noon, an officer met a student at Lockmiller after he reported a stolen bike. It was a black, seven speed Schwinn Bicycle valued at $100 with a flat back tire. He left it on the bike rack on Dec. 10th.

17-000400 A car theft was witnessed at Boiling around 3 p.m.. Police detained three suspects, two juveniles and one adult as the other three suspects fled the scene. Chattanooga Police were notified to take over the investigation.

17-000404 An officer spotted a man on a bench outside of the state building wearing roller blades and applying wax to a marble bench. The officer could tell that the man intended to “grind’ his roller skates on the bench so he was told that he was able to ride through campus but that he would be arrested for vandalism if he “grinded” his roller blades. The man was understanding and left campus with his roller blades.

17-000412 A call was placed to police after three cars were hit on Vine St. around 7 p.m.. The caller was a student that stated that she had hit the car. When the officer arrived at the scene, the caller was not there. After much searching, they found that she lived on campus in Boling. An hour later, they caught up with the suspect who was given several sobriety tests and it was decided she was under the influence. The suspect also had an revoked license for her second DUI offense. She was arrested and taken to Hamilton County Jail for booking and a blood test.

Jan. 16

17-000411 A car was stolen from lot 49 around 7 p.m.. The owner of the car last saw it around noon the same day and returned around 6 p.m. to find it missing. He and a friend searched for the car to be sure he had not missed it but could not find it so he turned to help from police. They found that there were no cars towed in the lot that day and looked through security footage to find that the car was taken from the lot around 5 p.m., heading east bound on ML King Blvd.

17-000427 A student was found smoking marijuana in his car in Lot 47 under Stophel. The officer found 3.5 grams of marijuana and a grinder. He was cited in lieu of arrest for simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

17-000429 A man was stopped while walking on East 8th St.. He was also drinking a beer and the officer stated that he was unsteady on his feet. After speaking to the man, the officer was told he had had eighteen Natural Light beers. He was arrested and taken to Hamilton County Jail.

Jan. 17

17-000513 A narcotics violation was reported in Lockmiller after a fire alarm went off. The officers arrived to the apartment, the resident stated that he did not know why the alarm was going off. He stated that he was in the bathroom when the alarm when off randomly. The officers reported a smell of marijuana coming from the bathroom. After a search, they found two homemade smoking devices inside the bathroom. There was a visible marijuana shake inside one of the bedrooms with residue inside. No one took ownership of the property. The officer asked to search the fridge and after permission, they found alcohol which the students claimed was not theirs. All parties were charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and underage possession of alcohol. They were all referred to student affairs.