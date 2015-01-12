Johnson reflects on journey to the top

By Chandler Morrison — Staff Writer

CHATTANOOGA — Long before Jared Johnson, Jefferson City, MO., was a nationally-ranked, All-Academic wrestler at UTC, he pinned every hapless opponent he faced at Jefferson City High School on his way to a 50-0 personal record.

At the time, though, Johnson’s heart was on the gridiron.

“I never really gave wrestling much thought until I was going into my senior year,” Johnson recalled. “I was originally hoping to play football, and I knew I was better at wrestling, but football seemed to come to me a little easier at the time.”

Despite Johnson’s athletic indecision, Mocs head wrestling coach Heath Eslinger was persistent on Johnson’s recruiting trail.

“One thing about Chattanooga was that they started contacting me and kept in touch going into my senior year,” Johnson said. “They stuck through all that. I told them I wanted to play football and those type of things, but they kept reaching out.”

Johnson’s gut eventually turned to wrestling, but that was not the end of his decision-making process.

“After a successful senior season, I was getting late offers from Oklahoma and Missouri,” Johnson said about his recruiting. “It really came down to Oklahoma and Chattanooga. Coach Eslinger just did a really good job recruiting me.”

Turning down two Division I powerhouses was not an easy thing to do, but even at a school like Chattanooga, Johnson saw that he made the right choice after the Mocs took on Oklahoma during his sophomore season.

“It came down to my match at the end,” Johnson said, referring to the Mocs’ 2015 dual with Sooners. “And me putting us over the top was just icing on the cake. That really proved that I made the right decision and that I wouldn’t be any better off there than I would be here.”

During his sophomore season, Johnson not only beat Oklahoma’s 11th-ranked heavyweight, Ross Larson, by a 12-11 decision, but he also received his first bid to the NCAA Championships with an overall record of 30-11, finishing second in the Southern Conference. Last season, he received the No. 13 seed in the NCAA Championships while also maintaining a high ranking in the Heavyweight division all season long.

Throughout his career, however, Johnson has been known more for the academic side of his resumé, majoring in Chemical Engineering and landing on the dean’s list every semester while earning all-academic honors during the past two seasons.

In just the latest of a long line of achievements, Johnson was tabbed as the SoCon Wrestler and Student-Athlete of the Week on the same day.

“It’s an awesome honor,” said Johnson. “I never would have expected that. I’ve gotten the Student-Athlete of the week several times, but I don’t think I’ve gotten the Wrestler of the Week award. So, I would always joke with my friends that I got the nerd of the week award because I’m proud of what I do in the classroom. It’s just nice to see my hard work in the classroom paying off.”

These days as Johnson prepares for the next opponent, he does so with his future in mind as he juggles graduate school, wrestling, and an internship at ZECO as a chemist intern.

“My days are busy,” Johnson said. “I had to tailor my work schedule around wrestling. I’ve been fortunate that they’ve let me do that. I work from 8-1. Practice usually lasts from 3:00 until 4:30 or 5:00. After that I go to night classes until about 8:00 at night.”

And as the days drag on and Johnson negotiates the chaos in the classroom, on the mat, and in his future, that decision he made five years ago looks more and more promising.

“Back then, I had no idea who Chattanooga was,” Johnson reflected. “I didn’t even know they had a Division I wrestling program. Looking back know and seeing how far it’s come, it was great knowing that it doesn’t matter the size of the school, it’s the ability of the athletes and coaches that are there.”

Contact Chandler at prc858@mocs.utc.edu