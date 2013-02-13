Chemistry building on/off the floor during five game winning streak

By John Mitchell — Sports Editor

CHATTANOOGA — The women’s basketball team pushed their winning streak to five games at the mercy of visiting Southern Conference foe Western Carolina in front of a home Thursday night crowd of 1,498. The score was 67-46.

Queen Alford, Decatur, Ga., (12 points) Lakelyn Bouldin, Spencer, Tenn., (11 points) Keiana Gilbert, Pulaski, Tenn., (10 points) and Aryanna Gilbert, Pulaski, Tenn., (10 points) led the UTC scoring effort, but it was a stifling defense that made the night’s difference.

After a slow start by both teams, Chattanooga outscored the Catamounts 24-9 in the second quarter behind eight backbreaking Western Carolina turnovers.

“I think we picked up our intensity,” Keiana Gilbert said when asked about the team’s second quarter defense. “We switched defenses so we could matchup more with them, and I think that helped us build on the intensity.”

The next chance for the Mocs (10-8, 4-0 in SoCon) to extend their streak will be this Saturday at 2pm vs UNC-Greensboro. The game will be the front-end of a back-to-back home slate, with the UTC men taking on Samford after the women’s game.

Lavish Lineup

It’s no secret that the women’s basketball team have found their perfect starting lineup.

When the starting five of (guard) Chelsey Shumpert, Paducah, Ky., (guard) Bouldin (guard) Alford (guard) Keiana Gilbert and (forward) Jasmine Joyner, Southaven, Miss., the Mocs are an eye-opening 8-3 on the season.

Whenever Coach Foster has strayed away from the aforementioned starting-five, UTC is 1-5.

“I think the chemistry is getting better with the more games we play,” Bouldin said about the starting five. Coming in we were trying to find who plays well together and I think we’re starting to find that out. We’re also just getting more comfortble with eachother on and off the floor.”

Contact John at fmf865@mocs.utc.edu or Twitter.com/JZMitchellUTC