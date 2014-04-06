British actor Julian Sands to present the work of Harold Pinter on campus

Samantha Capps, Chattanooga, Tenn. – British actor Julian Sands will be joining UTC at the Fine Arts Center on Jan. 24 to present “A Celebration of Harold Pinter.”

Julian Sands, an actor that studied at The Central School of Speech and Drama in London, is known for appearing in hundreds of films. Some of his most notable include “Impromptu,” “Arachnophobia,” “Oceans 13,” “The Killing Fields” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” Sands has also been in multiple television shows including “Dexter,” “The Ghost Whisperer” and the most popular show “24”.

Harold Pinter, a Nobel Prize-winning English playwright, held a writing career for 50 years. Pinter wrote plays, movies, directed and acted in films. His most famous plays are “The Birthday Party” from 1957 and “The Homecoming” from 1964.

Pinter approached Sands in 2005 to ask him to present his poems in London. They worked long hours to make sure Sanders conveyed Pinter’s work in just the right way, including the tones, pauses and every meaning. The two became very close over time while working together. The poems have been presented all over the world.

The celebration of Harold Pinter is so successful that it was nominated for a 2013 Drama Desk Award. The celebration has great reviews and will be a fun evening of a great actor, great poetry and a peaceful atmosphere.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the UTC Fine Arts Center on Jan 24. Admission for adults is $29, seniors are $24, students are $15 and UTC faculty and staff discounts will be available. It is the opportunity of a lifetime to see Julian Sands perform Harold Pinter’s work, so be sure to clear your calendar.