South Campus gets Starbucks and Subway in new POD expansion

By Eric Wise, Staff Writer —

South Campus living just got a little easier with the expansion of the South Campus POD Market, which now includes a mini Starbucks and the relocated Subway.

“Since the majority of UTC’s residents live on South Campus we wanted to increase the dining offerings closer to where residents live for added convenience and satisfaction with the dining program,” said Megan Corcoran, marketing manager for Aramark Higher Education.

The new South Campus POD Market offers the same type of products as the other markets including convenience, household and personal care products, along with quick meal options. However, unlike the other markets, the South Campus POD Market also has a mini Starbucks that offers the top espresso, frappuccino and brewed coffees from the full Starbucks stores. Additionally, Subway has moved from its Crossroads location to the South Campus POD Market.

“I believe it is a great addition to South Campus. I love the fact that they put the Subway in there as well,” said Reno H. Smith, Lexington sophomore. Smith said he plans to use the market and Subway more than he has in the past now that it is closer to his dorm.

Aramark operates the POD markets and restaurants on campus like the Boling POD Market, Crossroads and the Starbucks in the UTC Library.

The South Campus POD Market hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Additionally, Subway will serve breakfast Monday through Friday.