MBB: McLean shines in win over Samford

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor

The men’s basketball team battled to beat Samford 82-78 in front of a crowd of 4,644 at McKenzie Arena on Saturday night. Senior Tre’ McLean, Charleston, S.C., led the way for the Mocs with 23 points and 9 rebounds.

The Mocs jumped out to an early 29-11 lead with 9:23 left in the first half but Samford stormed back. The Bulldogs closed out the first half by outscoring UTC 21-10 and cut the deficit to 39-32 heading into halftime.

Chattanooga had seven first half offensive rebounds that led to 14 second chance points for the Mocs. The Mocs shot an eye-opening 71.4 percent from three-point range in the first half.

“Obviously we had great energy to start the game off, and for that I was really pleased with,” said head coach Matt McCall. “With a whole week off, that’s something you worry about. I thought the game got slowed down a lot since we were fouling a lot. That allowed them to get back into the game with the slow pace.”

The second half was a back and forth battle for both teams down the stretch. The Mocs came out of halftime and jumped out to a quick 47-34 lead with 17:49 left in the game.

Samford would then answer with a 9-2 run that cut the Mocs lead down to 49-43 with 14:18 left in the game. The Mocs answered Samford’s run with a run of its own by going on a 9-2 run to take a 58-45 lead with 12:09 left to play.

Despite trailing for the whole game, Samford never went away. The Bulldogs cut the Mocs lead down to 81-78 with six seconds left after UTC missed four straight late-game free throws.

Samford pushed the ball up the floor with less than six seconds to go. Samford’s Christen Cunningham found Triston Chambers wide open in the corner, but the freshman saw the ball go through his hands as he turned it over with less than three seconds to go.

“Oh, he’s going make it,” said senior Justin Tuoyo, Fayetteville, Ga., about the last second possession from Samford. “He’s a great shooter, he’s been shooting all night on us. When he was wide open I thought he was going to catch it and we would go into overtime. I was shocked when he missed the pass, it was good for us, obviously.”

Tuoyo added 13 points and five rebounds for the Mocs. Freshman Makale Foreman, Kingsport, Tenn., added 9 points on three-for-five shooting from three-point range. Chattanooga grabbed a season-high 16 offensive rebounds and forced 17 Samford turnovers.

“McLean was unbelievable getting us second chances for the team,” said coach McCall. “When you miss, sometimes it’s tough rebounding out of the zone. So I thought we did a good job at that. That’s effort and playing hard. That’s what you have to do get big wins in this league.”

The Mocs improved to 15-4 on the season and 6-1 in SoCon play with the hard-fought win over Samford. Chattanooga is set to host VMI on Wednesay, Jan. 25 at McKenzie Arena; tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

