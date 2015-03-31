UTC hosts MLK holiday tournament

By Sarah Catherine Baker — Staff Writer

UTC celebrated the honorable Martin Luther King Jr. as they hosted the King of the Court high school basketball tournament in Maclellan Gymnasium on Jan. 16.

The tournament was put together by Daniel Gilbert, a UTC alumni (2010). While Gilbert was at UTC, he was a student assistant coach under coach John Shulman (2007-2009). Since graduating, Gilbert has coached at Silverdale Baptist Academy, Baylor School and Boyd Buchanan High School. He has now started Chattanooga Area Basketball Club as well as being a current coach at Boyd Buchanan. CABC is a club basketball organization that desires to reach out to the greater Chattanooga area to expand kid’s knowledge and love for basketball.

“The tournament was put together in order to “honor the great American hero, Martin Luther King Jr.” said Gilbert.

As MLK was known for doing things for others, Gilbert’s goal for the tournament was to do something to give back to the Chattanooga area. By hosting the tournament in McClellan, the goal was the honor the history of basketball in Chattanooga.

Gilbert had seen the one-day tournament style done in other cities. He said he was inspired, made some phone calls to local coaches and made the tournament happen. The tournament featured five games filled with 12 players who are being seriously recruited and receiving college offers from several different programs.

There were six boys teams and four girls teams that played in McClellan on Monday. Of those six teams, there were three state qualifiers present and two state final four teams. The tournament allowed local teams who weren’t scheduled to play each other in regular season to show off their talent and play against good competition.

