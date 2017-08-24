A look at Lookout Mountain’s role in the Civil War

By Isabella Patta, Staff Writer

Ever wondered what a soldier’s daily life was like in Chattanooga in 1863?

Students interested in the history of Chattanooga can get a glimpse into this subject on Labor Day weekend.

The Confederate Occupation of Lookout Mountain will take place at Point Park, on Lookout Mountain, Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3. Visitors will see and experience, rather than read, about the history that happened in Chattanooga.

The Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park organizes the event.

Christopher Barr, Park Ranger and Historic Weapons Supervisor at Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, said, “For me it’s neat to have living history programs to provide a unique experience for the public.”

These events happen multiple times throughout the year, this Labor Day weekend with the 16th Alabama Infantry.

Previously this summer, groups from Iowa and North Carolina have been at the National Military Parks Chickamauga Battlefield and Point Park.

“The groups contact [the park] and we have them come to host the living history encampments,” Barr said. “The presentations show the daily life of soldiers, with real people in uniforms.”

There are hundreds of groups across the country, which participate in living history encampments.

“The difference with a living history encampment is that it helps to see into the past, not just have a big open space with many monuments; it [helps to] see history in a different way,” Barr said.

The programs will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

On Sunday, programs are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, 16 years and older, and free for anyone under 16 years.

Visitors with park service passes have free admission as well.

The address of the event is 110 Point Park Rd., Lookout Mountain, TN 37350.

For more information about the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, go to www.nps.gov/chch.