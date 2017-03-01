A Student’s Guide to the upcoming local election

Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor—

With local elections for mayor and city council a week away, it is important to know a little information about each of the candidates.

Mayoral Candidates

Andy Berke

Andy Berke has been Chattanooga’s mayor since 2013. Berke is married to Monique Prado Berke, and together they have two daughters named Hannah and Orly. During his time as mayor, Berke has built up the police force and brought a second Volkswagon line to Chattanooga, amongst other things.

Berke said that he is running for re-election because he wants to be a voice for everyone in Chattanooga.

“My motivation for becoming Mayor has always been to break down barriers to ensure Chattanoogans can live the life of their choosing,” Berke said. “As Mayor, I get the privilege of hearing directly from Chattanoogans, including our most vulnerable and those all too often left behind. They tell me about their dreams and their struggles and it’s these real-life stories that motivate me to work harder as a public servant. I understand the reality of our challenges and the impact on the families and communities of this city.”

Mayor Berke recalled some of the interactions he has had with the people of Chattanooga while he has been Mayor.

“When an electrical fire displaced all 267 residents of Patten Towers, I walked through the empty building and, appalled at what I saw, fought for improvements and increased safety measures,” Berke said. “I have visited countless hospital rooms, attended more funerals than I can count for people who were taken from us far too early, held prayer vigils to help Chattanoogans begin to heal from unimaginable grief. But I’ve also been there when a young CAP student graduates high school. I also get to hear from a new mom in our Baby U program, ecstatic after delivering a healthy baby, and a previously homeless veteran who now has a home to call his own. Getting to hear from these brave, strong Chattanoogans drives me to make the most of my time as Mayor, to put in place the things that can help improve their lives. Their personal journey is connected with my own and I am grateful and humbled to have this opportunity,” he said.

Chris Long

Chris Long is from Chattanooga. Long is married and has one son. Long has been a small business owner for over 30 years, and he has been involved in changing the overall landscape of Chattanooga.

If elected mayor, Long has said that he wants to end the violent crime in the city.

“Crime in our city has reached ridiculous proportions,” Long said. “One can boast all they want regarding how property crime has decreased, but when citizens of our community have to be worried about being killed or injured by gunfire in our streets, it really falls on deaf ears.”

Long also wants to end rainwater runoff fees, provide more affordable housing options, and create a Black Chamber of Commerce.

Long said that he is tired of electing politicians who do not follow through on their promises. He also said these same politicians often overlook some people in the community.

“Every two to four years politicians at all levels of government come back to the community asking once agin for your vote of support,” said Long. “Repeatedly plans for certain communities are dusted off and re-performed in community groups, churches, and civic halls alike trying to convince you of why they didn’t quite accomplish what they set out to do during the previous term, and to persuade you of what will be different this time. I am one of those citizens that witnesses this charade every election year, and I am tired of it. I’m not a professional politician; I’m just a regular citizen and business owner that has witnesses how certain communities are continually overlooked and disappointed every political term,” said Long.

Larry Grohn

Larry Grohn is from San Antonio Texas. Grohn is married and has two sons, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Grohn has been serving Chattanooga as the city councilman of District 4 since 2013.

Grohn said he is running for Mayor because he thinks Chattanooga needs a change.

“I’m running for Mayor because our city is in trouble and in need of dramatic change,” Grohn said. “109 Chattanoogans have been murdered in the last four years, there are neighborhoods with a 45 percent unemployment rate, and children are scared to walk to school for fear of gun violence. Meanwhile, we’re building expensive condo projects that many people cannot afford. Our city has given away tax breaks to businessmen who have no business taking the people’s money, and we have a Mayor that is grossly out of touch with the lives of everyday people. This is completely inexcusable,” said Grohn.

Grohn said that if he is elected Mayor, he wants to create an Affordable Housing Trust Fund that would help to create more affordable housing options. He said that this plan will not only be limited to include housing costs, but that it will also consider transportation and proximity to the workplace, grocery stores and schools.

Grohn also talked about how important it is for UTC students to vote in the election.

“I want UTC students to see themselves as members of our community, and I extend the invitation to them to participate in the upcoming elections. We need your guidance, intelligence, and energy to propel our city to offer safety, peace, and prosperity for all,” he said.

David Crockett

David Crockett is a former three-term Chattanooga City Council member. Crockett is married and has four children and one granddaughter. Crockett grew up in Bynum, Alabama and he is the fourth great nephew of the famous Davy Crockett.

Crockett said he is running for Mayor because he is afraid of what the other candidates would do to the city.

“I have been a leader in Chattanooga’s Renaissance for over 40 years. I also served three terms on the Council and Chairman of the Council and my fingerprints are on a lot of what we have done. I feared that all that work by hundreds of people was in danger of being thrown away including projects I had started for a 300 mph , 30 minute connection to Atlanta that would transform Chattanooga. I have a vision and a plan for the Renaissance of the neighborhoods that will lift up every Chattanooga,” said Crockett.

City Council Candidates

District 1

Jay Nevans

Jay Nevans is a small business owner and athlete. He is an active member of the Chattanooga Triathlon Club, and if elected he wants to continue to grow the $1 billion tourism segment.

Chip Henderson

Chip Henderson has been married to his wife, Deanne, for 35 years and together they have three children and three grandchildren. He currently serves as Chair of the Public Safety Committee. Henderson attends Temple Baptist Church where he serves as the Children’s Chaplin Director.

District 2

Jerry Mitchell

Jerry Mitchell lives in North Chattanooga with his wife, Carla Donina, and has a son and two daughters. Mitchell served as Director of Parks and Recreation for Chattanooga and was elected to the city council in 2013.

Mickey McCamish

Mickey McCamish is a UTC alumnus and a former Navy Captain. McCamish is married and has a daughter and a son. He said he is running for City Council because he has a desire to serve.

District 3

Ken Smith

Ken Smith has three children, and he is currently the Chief Information Officer for The Johnson Group. Smith was elected to the City Council in 2013.

District 4

Darrin Ledford

Darrin Ledford is from Cleveland, TN and moved to Chattanooga in 1988. Ledford graduated from UTC in 1994, and shortly after he started his own business. Ledford currently owns and operates ImageWorks Printing + Graphics.

District 5

Jeffery Evan

Jeffery Evan is a Chattanooga native who was minister in 2005 for Church of God. Evan volunteers for many mentoring programs for Chattanooga such as the The Father and the Fatherless Program.

Russell Gilbert

Russell Gilbert, councilman for District 5, is a food service director at Parkridge Valley Hospital. Gilbert’s non- profit organization, “Angels in Flight,” gives local kids the opportunity for industrial and arts training.

Cynthia Stanley-Cash

Cynthia Stanley-Cash is from Chattanooga and she attended both Chattanooga State and UTC. She has been married for 36 years to her husband Curtis Mayfield. She is currently President of the North Brainerd Neighborhood Association and a affiliate of Good Neighbors, Inc.

District 6

Carol Berz

Carol Berz is the Chief Executive Officer and owner of Private Dispute Resolution Services, LLC. She is the Councilwoman for District 6 and chairs the Budget and Finance Committee. Berz is also the Co-Chair of the Mayor’s Council for Women, where she works for the social and economic advancement of women.

District 7

Manny Rico

Manny Rico is the owner of Rico Monuments, and he previously served on the City Council from 2013 to 2015. Rico is a part of serveral different boards and councils, including the Chancellor’s Advisory Council at the University of Tennessee.

Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson has always lived in Chattanooga, and he is currently works as an Account Executive for Prime Communicator. He is also the Chairman of the Chattanooga- Hamilton County Regional Health Council and chairs the Economic & Community Development Committee.

Erskine Oglesby, Jr.

Erskine Oglesby is President of the 100 Black Men of Chattanooga, Inc., and he serves on the boards of the Creative Discovery Museum, Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy, WTCI-TV and the Downtown Kiwanis.

District 8

Moses Freeman

Moses Freeman is married and has one son and two grandchildren. Freeman is a former Howard High School teacher, and he was also the Chattanooga Boys Club director. Freeman has also served as President of both the Riverbend Festival and Fortwood Mental Health Association, amongst other things.

District 9

Yusuf Hakeem

Yusuf Hakeem is previously worked as City Councilman, and he is a graduate of Howard High School and Chattanooga State Technical Community College. He also served on the Chattanooga Board of Education for 10 years. Hakeem has been married to his wife for 50 years, and they have four children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Demetrus Coonrod

Demetrus Coonrod is the Vice- Chair of the Hamilton County Democrat Party and is President of Eastdale Neighborhood Association.