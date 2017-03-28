“An Evening in India” to celebrate Indian culture, music

By Addie Whitlow, Features Editor — If you’re interested in spending a night in India, embracing Indian culture and listening to live Indian music, then look no further than the Scenic City.

On Saturday, “An Evening in India: The Raghu Dixit Project” will be held at The Camp House, and it’s going to be an exciting celebration of Indian culture, music and food.

An Evening in India will be presented by Mad Priest Coffee Roaster’s event group, Mad Priest Events, and it will begin with a pre-concert Indian dinner, catered by Dosa Hut Indian Cuisine. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options will be available.

For a discounted price of only $30 with the presentation of a student ID, you can dine and jam to the Raghu Dixit Project, a collaborative group who produces cheerful music that showcases the spirit of happiness at their shows.

They’ve performed over 1,500 shows in more than 30 countries, and they’ve been referred at as “India’s biggest cultural export,” by “The Guardian.”

Michael Rice, owner at Mad Priest Coffee Roasters and operations manager at The Camp House, said that being able to bring the Raghu Dixit Project to Chattanooga was a collaboration effort; the band is good friends with someone who lives in Chattanooga, and they thought it’d be really awesome if they could host the Raghu Dixit Project, especially since they’re only playing in big cities.

“[The Raghu Dixit Project] is huge worldwide; they sometimes have shows in India that have 5,000-10,000 people,” explained Rice. “That’s why I’m really hoping it sells out. I feel like it’s a one-time experience opportunity.”

An Evening in India is Mad Priest Events’ inaugural event; the goal of Mad Priest Events is to bring the world to Chattanooga through the organization of emerging cultural events.

Rice said that future events will revolve around food by allowing refugees to prepare meals from other cultures; however, An Evening in India will be primarily centered around the music of the Raghu Dixit Project because they represent such an important aspect of Indian culture: music.

“The goal is to just make it feel a lot like you’re in India, so one of the things I want to do at our events is like, hanging flags of that country or the decor will represent something that you would kind of feel if you went into an Indian place or were in India,” Rice said.

Rice said that some of dishes that will be catered by Dosa Hut Indian Cuisine include samosas, biryani and Indian desserts.

Although it isn’t confirmed yet, Rice said that he is pretty sure they were also going to host a woman who would be giving henna tattoos during the show.

As of right now, Rice said that about 130 tickets have been sold; however, tickets will be on sale until Friday, March 31.

Rice is really hoping the event sells out because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a band that is recognized worldwide.

“I think another aspect, too, that will interestingly make it emergent culturally; as of now, out of all the tickets that have been sold, I would say that about 70 percent are Indian,” Rice said. “So, for any Westerners that come, they’re going to feel like they’re in India just because of that factor; there will be a lot of Indians.”

An Evening in India is the first large-scale event under Mad Priest Events. Rice said that Mad Priest Events would like to host at least one event a month; the more interest people show, the more they’ll host events.

Mad Priest wants to launch these types of events as sort of an external harm to host larger style events in different places around the city.

Rice also said that they’re already planning an event for May that will be An Evening in Iraq that will have the entire meal catered by a refugee family.

This dinner will be more of a sit-down family-style type of meal, and it could give you the opportunity to interact with someone you’ve never met before.

The pre-concert dinner is at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

If you’re interested in attending An Evening in India, you can purchase tickets online at madpriestevents.ticketleap.com/the-raghu-dixit-project/.

In addition, the Raghu Dixit Project’s music is available to stream via Spotify, and you can watch some of their live performances at raghudixit.com/trdp/.