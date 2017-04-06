April City Sweat yoga session to be held high above the city

By Grace Stafford, Staff Writer — Beginners and advanced students of yoga have the opportunity to participate in a class taught on a rooftop in Downtown Chattanooga.

City Sweat is a monthly event from April to September hosted by River City Company and Lululemon. April City Sweat: A View From The Top is the first time the class has been held on a rooftop. The classes are typically taught in Miller Plaza.

Amy Donahue, the Director of Marketing and Communications at River City Company, explained the decision to go vertical for the session.

“This rooftop setting, both figuratively and literally, lifts participants above the day to day happenings and stress of life to clear minds and encourage greater concentration,” said Donahue.

Donahue additionally said that the setting will both break up your normal workout routine for some variety and encourage focus.

“It’s not a gym or formal workout studio,” said Donahue. “The rooftop gives participants access to some great views of Downtown Chattanooga.”

The City Sweat sessions are taught by local Lululemon Ambassadors with a wide range of skill sets in mind. The classes are beginner friendly but allow room to challenge more advanced participants.

Because of the location of the April City Sweat session, per-registration is required. This can be done at millerplazachattanooga.com. The class is on April 6 at 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will meet at Miller Plaza and move to the rooftop of the Edney Building for the class.

The first session of April City Sweat has already sold out, but there will be monthly City Sweat sessions happening through September.