Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon works to increase the representation of female contributions to art

By Isabella Patta, Staff Writer — The Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon is what it sounds like; edit as much content on Wikipedia as possible. The reason? To increase the representation of female contributions to art.

The university’s first Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon will be on Tuesday, March 7, 3-5 p.m., in Library room 321.

Chantelle Swaren, assessment and outreach librarian, said, “The intent of the Art+Feminism project is to increase the representation of female contributions to art.”

According to the Art+Feminism website, only about 10 percent of women contribute to Wikipedia.

“If women aren’t contributing to the shared knowledge, then it stands to reason that there’s going to be under representation in the work that females have produced,” Swaren stated.

“Just because there isn’t a Wikipedia entry about a female artist doesn’t mean she isn’t doing great work,” Swaren said. “We want a fair representation of the field.”

Kathryn Hargrave, assistant art professor and foundation coordinator, initiated the event at the university. She contacted Emily Thompson, studio librarian, and Chantelle Swaren to host the event at the library.

To prepare students for the Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon, the library hosted four workshops. The last one of the ‘Write and Edit in Wikipedia’ workshops is on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 10:55-11:40 a.m. in room 201 of the library.

At the Edit-A-Thon, three librarians, the instructor from the workshops and Hargrave will be available to students.

“We will help students find information [on artists], categorize different mediums and art disciplines,” Swaren said.

In addition, reference books on artists will be available as well.

Art+Feminism is part of the university’s Women’s History Month events.

“We’re doing this for art feminism; it’s part of women’s history month. It’s an established event and we’re doing our part for it,” Swaren said. “However, in addition to this, students and faculty are encouraged to edit areas besides art.”

Swaren stated that Wikipedia is a great tool—the more people share information, the better it becomes, but it also forces citations and facts.

“If people are aware of what others are doing, it can inspire them and open up other possibilities,” Swaren said.

Art+Feminism began the Edit-A-Thon in 2014. Since then, the event has been held every March around the world. In 2016, 280 events were held across six continents.

Four friends founded Art+Feminism to increase the number of female Wikipedia contributors.

According to the Art+Feminism website, “Our feminisms are intersectional and inclusive. We have different perspectives and practices but share the belief that art is fundamental to thriving societies and strive to make visible the lives and work of underrepresented artists.”

For more information about Art+Feminism, go to artandfeminism.org.