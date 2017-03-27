Arth, Mocs football wraps up first week of spring practice

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor —

With the addition of Head Coach Tom Arth in the offseason, the Mocs are using spring practice to adjust to the new staff and develop new leaders on the field.

“Everything is happening fast for everyone,” said Arth about the team adjusting to a new staff. “It’s a whole new system for everyone but the players have handled themselves really well throughout the process. Us as a coaching staff are really excited with what we’ve seen so far.”

After a week of spring practice, the Mocs are still adjusting to Arth’s new pro style offense and 3-4 defensive scheme and will continue to adjust throughout the entirety of the spring schedule. The coaches are using spring practice as time to teach the system and develop a strong core group of leaders on the field.

“Leadership is something that we need to continue to get better at,” said Arth. “The leadership will start to show the more players get comfortable with the changes but there is a strong group of players that will embrace a leadership role on this team.”

Adjusting to a new coaching staff can be a tough task for players especially after having a coach like Russ Huesman who spent seven years at UTC before leaving for Richmond following the 2016 season. Despite having to adjust to a whole new system, the players have embraced the new coaching staff.

“The coaches came in and filled the role well,” said senior Alphonso Stewart, Robertsdale, Alabama. “I feel like the coaches are family and it didn’t take very long to get adjusted to them. Everything has been a smooth transition so far.”

Arth formerly coached at his alma mater John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he posted a 40-8 overall record in four seasons. Last season Arth posted road victories over Mount Union and Wisconsin-Whitewater, who were both ranked No. 1 at the time. Arth was named the NCAA Division III National Coach of the Year after leading John Carroll to an overall record of 12-2 and 9-0 in conference play.

With his past success at John Carroll and experience as a quarterback in the NFL, Arth looks poised to lead the Chattanooga Mocs to success but only time will tell.

“Everybody is coming along with the new system well,” said senior Richardre Bagley, Powder Spring, Georgia. “Everything is positive in the position meetings and everything is starting to come together well.”