Balancing College Life with Islamic Faith

By Ashley Day, Opinion Editor —

Islam is the fastest growing and second largest religion in the world, but many Americans still don’t know much about it. Warda Khalot is the president of the Muslim Student Organization at UTC, whose goal is to bring a higher understanding of the religion to campus and to reduce the negative stigma often associated with Muslims.

For Warda and all other practicing Muslims, there are five pillars of faith that must be satisfied in order to live the Islam life. In order of importance, these pillars are belief in Allah (this means God in Arabic) as the one and only almighty God, praying five times per day, fasting in Ramadan, giving to charity, and pilgrimage to Mecca.

The pillar of prayer can be especially difficult for a busy college student like Khalot. First of all, she must find a location on campus to pray. Khalot typically prays in either the reflection room or the Multicultural Center. These five prayers per day must be completed at specific times depending on the sun’s location, so Khalot has to make sure that her classes don’t interfere with that schedule. This can be particularly difficult because many required classes are only offered during a specific time.

Before she prays, Khalot must do what is called “wudu” to clean herself. She has to wash her hands, her mouth, her nose, her face, her right arm to the elbow, and her left arm to the elbow three times each. She then has to wet her hands and run them through the top of her head through her hair before washing her right ear and then left ear. Then she washes her right foot to the ankle three times and her left foot to the ankle three times. Clearly, this is no easy task for a college student in between classes.

“That can get awkward if someone walks in and sees me washing my foot,” said Khalot.

As the president of both MSA and HOLA at UTC, and a senator in SGA, Khalot is even busier than many students, which can make practicing her religion difficult at times. She is also in nursing school, which can be very stressful. She had originally wanted to be an architect, but decided it wasn’t for her.

“I ended up shadowing a vascular surgeon and met a nurse anesthetist in the process,” said Khalot. “After talking to the nurse anesthetist about their job and looking into the education required, I realized that’s what I wanted to do.”

Khalot also loves drawing and does it in any spare time she gets. She mostly does cartoon drawings, but she said she has also done some realistic portraits, and many times she will just ask to draw people she sees around campus.